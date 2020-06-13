Apartment List
/
UT
/
north salt lake
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

144 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Salt Lake, UT

Finding an apartment in North Salt Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1213 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
35 Units Available
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,099
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1257 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
The Pointe
55 W Center St, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
850 sqft
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and media room. Recently renovated apartments that feature well-equipped kitchens, air conditioning, and more. Hatch Park is across the street, while downtown is a short drive on I-15.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Coventry Town Homes
2323 S 800 W, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1470 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
2 Units Available
Woods Crossing
850 N. Hwy 89, North Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,060
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
858 sqft
Living in Woods Corssing apartments, you have it all: Close to shopping, businesses and I-15; Washer and Dryer hook ups and vaulted ceilings; even beautiful lush grounds..

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
1016 W Fox Hollow Dr
1016 Fox Hollow Drive, North Salt Lake, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2568 sqft
This home has an open floor plan, quartz counters in the kitchen. The backyard has mature trees, a large patio and the community has parks and playgrounds! Tenant pays all utilities & maintains yard.
Results within 1 mile of North Salt Lake
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Windgate Apartments
2030 S Main St, Bountiful, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
916 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes located just 11 miles north of downtown Salt Lake City and 13 miles from the airport. Air conditioned apartments are spacious with lots of sunlight. Community features a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
East Freeway Neighborhood
13 Units Available
The Hills at Renaissance
467 W 1875 S, Woods Cross, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,182
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1346 sqft
Great location just 15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and close to schools, shopping and dining. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and gorgeous views. Clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
2 Units Available
Cherry Lane Apartments
2727 S 625 W, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful community close to recreation, transportation and major employers. 24 hour maintenance, swimming pool, playground and fitness center. Units feature A/C, bathtub and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2311 S 1980 W
2311 South 1980 West, Woods Cross, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,575
3000 sqft
5 Bedrooms 3.5 Bath Approx 3043 Sq Ft. This home includes dishwasher, microwave, fridge and washer/dryer hook-up's. Nice spacious floor plan, 9ft ceilings throughout, wood floors, finished basement. Master suite with walk in closets.
Results within 5 miles of North Salt Lake
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
Downtown Salt Lake City
23 Units Available
Palladio Apartments
360 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,029
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1095 sqft
Technology-ready apartment units with designer interiors and comfortable amenities, including central air and gas heat. Property features spa and tennis court. Located in the heart of Downtown Salt Lake City, near Pioneer Park and University Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Salt Lake City
22 Units Available
Pierpont By Urbana
315 W Pierpont Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,135
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
990 sqft
Located in the Warehouse and Pierpont Arts district of downtown Salt Lake City, Pierpont by Urbana embodies the emerging metropolitan identity of this downtown neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Westpointe
10 Units Available
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1027 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Westpointe
6 Units Available
Aspen Cove Townhomes
1814 Independence Blvd Unit G, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1501 sqft
Apartments with patios and extra-large kitchens for townhome-style living. Community features on-site management, additional storage and flexible lease terms. Located close to Salt Lake City Airport and Mueller Park Picnic Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Central City
8 Units Available
Velo on the Boulevard
460 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,220
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
897 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in downtown Salt Lake City with large windows and custom cabinetry. Community features a stadium theater with surround sound and secure parking. Conveniently located near Trolley Square.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Gateway District
19 Units Available
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,065
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1146 sqft
Right by I-80 and I-15. Spacious apartment homes with a modern kitchen, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. Large residential community features a pool, playground and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Central City
21 Units Available
The Morton
245 South 200 East, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,295
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
910 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Jordan Meadows
19 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartment Homes
1876 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$774
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$872
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
614 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-215. Community features luxury amenities like swimming pool, spa, racquetball court and fitness center. Units feature dishwasher, walk-in closets and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Gateway District
37 Units Available
Gateway 505
505 W 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,085
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,094
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1120 sqft
Units feature quartz countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and Nest thermostats. Enjoy outdoor living on rooftop deck with entertainment kitchen. Pool, hot tub, fitness center and game room. Pet friendly with dog park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
14 Units Available
Legacy Crossing
1162 N 200 W, Centerville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,051
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Crossing in Centerville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Central City
16 Units Available
Encore
489 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,395
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1143 sqft
Short walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, TRAX transit and public transportation. Select units feature scenic mountain and downtown views, gourmet kitchens, hardwood flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Heated pool and spa, fitness center, pool table.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Capitol Hill
75 Units Available
4th West
255 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$1,376
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1276 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features putting green, parking and pool. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
Central City
24 Units Available
Moda Bonneville
260 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,160
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1005 sqft
New units feature open-concept living areas. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and Smart Home technology. Tenants have access to fitness center, spa, clubhouse, lounge area with pool table. Enjoy scenic city and mountain views.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Central City
29 Units Available
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,510
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
998 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in North Salt Lake, UT

Finding an apartment in North Salt Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

North Salt Lake 1 BedroomsNorth Salt Lake 2 BedroomsNorth Salt Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Salt Lake 3 BedroomsNorth Salt Lake Accessible Apartments
North Salt Lake Apartments with BalconyNorth Salt Lake Apartments with GarageNorth Salt Lake Apartments with GymNorth Salt Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Salt Lake Apartments with Move-in Specials
North Salt Lake Apartments with ParkingNorth Salt Lake Apartments with PoolNorth Salt Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerNorth Salt Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Salt Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT
Tooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTPleasant View, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College