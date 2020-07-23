Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:39 AM

22 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Ogden, UT

2 bedroom apartments in North Ogden are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedro... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
North Ogden
2421 N 400 E Apt G1
2421 North Washington Boulevard, North Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Available August 1st! Condo- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1100 square feet and very clean!! This condo looks brand new and is in excellent shape.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
North Ogden
235 E 2300 N
235 East 2300 North, North Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1156 sqft
Don't miss this wonderfully updated townhome. Brand new flooring and paint throughout. 1156 sqft with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. There is central HVAC and clothes washer/dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of North Ogden
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 06:15 AM
8 Units Available
Taylor
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
915 sqft
Prime location on the golf course with beautiful views. Community has 24 hour gym, laundry, tennis court and pool. E-payments available for easy rent payment. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Jefferson
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1327 sqft
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Canyon Road
804 15th Street
804 15th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$900
816 sqft
This spacious 2 level townhome is ready for immediate move-in! Features include a large living room, kitchen, dining, and half bath on the main level. Upstairs you will find a full bath and two bedrooms with extra closet space.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
2361 Harrison Blvd 2
2361 Harrison Boulevard, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
?Beautifully Remodeled 2-Bed Apt on East Bench? - Property Id: 307282 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom basement unit from top to bottom on the East Bench of Ogden. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Ogden Central Buisness District
145 25th St
145 25th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1374 sqft
Downtown living at its best. Walk to the Junction, Lindquist field, Frontrunner, Amphitheater, Restaurants, Shopping. 25 min to Snowbasin. Above shops on 25th street. Security gated grounds.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Bonneville
550 8th St
550 8th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
New paint and carpet throughout this 800 sqft front unit of a side by side duplex. There are 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom and a large living room. The kitchen is equipped with a fridge and gas stove.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
2205 Madison Avenue
2205 Madison Avenue, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Great home for rent. Right next to New Bridge School. Well cared for home. Duplex includes one car garage. Washer and Dryer included. Tenant lives in separate downstairs unit. Renter to pay additional $17/mo for ownerâs eviction protection.
Results within 10 miles of North Ogden
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:21 AM
13 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1006 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
10 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1046 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Ogden
Christopher Village
4935 Old Post Rd, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1050 sqft
Nestled in a serene residential area near Harrison Blvd and Old Post Road, Christopher Village is ideally located within one mile south of Weber State university.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Ogden
1344 East 6225 South
1344 West 6225 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1206 sqft
Cute Condo In South Ogden Community - Newer condo in Excellent location! Two bedroom one and a half bath. Quick access to I-84 and I-15. Close to Weber State. No pets.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Central Ogden
724 30th St FRONT
724 30th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex - Great two bedroom, one bath duplex with garage. Kitchen and bathroom are recently updated. Garage with workbench and shelving. Wood flooring, washer and dryer included. Window AC unit.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Terrace
Kara Manor
4931 S 425 W, Washington Terrace, UT
2 Bedrooms
$845
800 sqft
4931 S 425 W #3 Available 07/28/20 Amazing 4plex Unit in a wonderful area. - This property is located in Washington Terrace at 4931S 425W. It is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. Central access to Riverdale, Ogden, South Ogden, and South Weber.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Terrace
4893 S 350 E
4893 S 350 E, Washington Terrace, UT
2 Bedrooms
$825
924 sqft
This updated lower unit has 924 sqft with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. All new flooring. The kitchen is equipped with an electric stove, fridge and dishwasher. Central HVAC and washer/dryer hookups. 1 Carport.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
South Ogden
5660 Meadow Lane #145
5660 South Meadow Lane, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$675
840 sqft
5660 Meadow Lane #145 Available 06/01/20 Meadow lane condo, South Ogden - This South Ogden condo is located close to local amenities and area recreation.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
T.O. Smith
3498 Ogden Ave
3498 Ogden Avenue, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1344 sqft
3498 Ogden Ave Available 06/05/20 Cute 2 bedroom Rambler in Ogden for Rent - This 2 bedroom and 1 bath home in Ogden is close to Weber State University and other area amenities.
City Guide for North Ogden, UT

Whether you know it or not, you've already taken in the majestic beauty North Ogden has to offer. The Paramount Pictures logo, based on Mt. Ben Lomond, has been in use since Hollywood pioneer and Ogden native William W. Hodkinson sketched it on a napkin in 1914.

North Ogden is the appropriately named suburb located north of Ogden City at the base of the Rocky Mountains. Primarily residential, if you enjoy being surrounded by gorgeous scenery, four distinct seasons and more outdoors activity than you can shake a stick at, this is the place to be. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in North Ogden, UT

2 bedroom apartments in North Ogden are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in North Ogden near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in North Ogden that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

