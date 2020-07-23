22 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Ogden, UT
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 39
1 of 39
1 of 34
1 of 12
1 of 9
1 of 20
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 12
1 of 26
1 of 26
1 of 52
1 of 21
1 of 11
1 of 2
1 of 1
1 of 8
1 of 12
1 of 1
1 of 7
Whether you know it or not, you've already taken in the majestic beauty North Ogden has to offer. The Paramount Pictures logo, based on Mt. Ben Lomond, has been in use since Hollywood pioneer and Ogden native William W. Hodkinson sketched it on a napkin in 1914.
North Ogden is the appropriately named suburb located north of Ogden City at the base of the Rocky Mountains. Primarily residential, if you enjoy being surrounded by gorgeous scenery, four distinct seasons and more outdoors activity than you can shake a stick at, this is the place to be. See more
2 bedroom apartments in North Ogden are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.
Look for 2 bedroom apartments in North Ogden near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.
You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in North Ogden that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.
Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.