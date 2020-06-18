Amenities

729 E 2700 N Available 07/07/20 Beautiful North Ogden Home for Rent - This 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home has a 2 car garage, ceiling fans, central air, large deck and patio area in the back. Wonderful location quiet & close to schools, yard completely fenced with 2 gates, large RV pad, large patio, stamped cement, auto sprinklers, 90% efficient furnace, surround sound system and a lot more great features. Tenants pay all utilities. Pets accepted with $50 monthly pet fee. No smoking. Liability insurance required.



For more information, to schedule a showing or to see what else is available call 801-621-2121 or go to http://www.froerer.net.



This North Ogden Utah property is for rent through Froerer Real Estate and Property Management LLC.



