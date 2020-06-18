All apartments in North Ogden
729 E 2700 N
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

729 E 2700 N

729 East 2700 North · (801) 621-2121
Location

729 East 2700 North, North Ogden, UT 84414
North Ogden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 729 E 2700 N · Avail. Jul 7

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
729 E 2700 N Available 07/07/20 Beautiful North Ogden Home for Rent - This 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home has a 2 car garage, ceiling fans, central air, large deck and patio area in the back. Wonderful location quiet & close to schools, yard completely fenced with 2 gates, large RV pad, large patio, stamped cement, auto sprinklers, 90% efficient furnace, surround sound system and a lot more great features. Tenants pay all utilities. Pets accepted with $50 monthly pet fee. No smoking. Liability insurance required.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY.
All properties are first come first served with completed application.
Credit and Criminal background checks will be performed on all applicants.
Physical walk through of the property is required prior to security deposit being accepted.
Our no pet policy does not apply to documented Assistance animals.

For more information, to schedule a showing or to see what else is available call 801-621-2121 or go to http://www.froerer.net.

This North Ogden Utah property is for rent through Froerer Real Estate and Property Management LLC.

(RLNE2442503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 E 2700 N have any available units?
729 E 2700 N has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 729 E 2700 N have?
Some of 729 E 2700 N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 E 2700 N currently offering any rent specials?
729 E 2700 N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 E 2700 N pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 E 2700 N is pet friendly.
Does 729 E 2700 N offer parking?
Yes, 729 E 2700 N does offer parking.
Does 729 E 2700 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 E 2700 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 E 2700 N have a pool?
No, 729 E 2700 N does not have a pool.
Does 729 E 2700 N have accessible units?
No, 729 E 2700 N does not have accessible units.
Does 729 E 2700 N have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 E 2700 N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 729 E 2700 N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 729 E 2700 N has units with air conditioning.
