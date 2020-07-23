Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020

21 Apartments for rent in North Ogden, UT with garages

North Ogden apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically.

North Ogden
1771 N 350 W
1771 N 350 W, North Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2650 sqft
This is a large 5 bedroom home with 3 full bathrooms. 2 of these bathrooms feature jetted tubs and double sinks.

North Ogden
1362 E 2450 N
1362 East 2450 North, North Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3550 sqft
Home- This home is located in a very desired area. Great views, close to hiking and biking trails, nice park nearby and it is in a great neighborhood! It has 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3550 square feet, 3 car garage, fenced in yard and R.V parking.

North Ogden
235 E 2300 N
235 East 2300 North, North Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1156 sqft
Don't miss this wonderfully updated townhome. Brand new flooring and paint throughout. 1156 sqft with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. There is central HVAC and clothes washer/dryer included.
Results within 1 mile of North Ogden
Pleasant View
Cove at Pleasant View Town Homes
255 W 2700 N, Pleasant View, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1493 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Pleasant View has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, The Cove at Pleasant View offers 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.

Harrisville
155 W Savannah Ln
155 West Savannah Lane, Harrisville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
155 W Savannah Ln Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Harrisville townhouse for rent with garage. - Beautiful town home in great area with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a very open layout.

Harrisville
546 W 2300 N
546 West 2300 North, Harrisville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1794 sqft
This single family home was just remodeled. It has 3 bedrooms (2 on main level and 1 on the lower level) and 1 full bath on the main level The kitchen is equipped with a smooth top electric stove, fridge and microwave.
Results within 5 miles of North Ogden
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.

Farr West
3798 N 2800 W
3798 North 2800 West, Farr West, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3900 sqft
3798 N 2800 W Available 08/06/20 Beautiful Executive home for rent - Exceptional west facing home! Includes hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, incredible master bath and full landscaping. Pets allowed with $50 monthly pet fee. No smoking.

Pleasant View
2126 Pebble Brook Dr
2126 Pebblebrook Rd, Pleasant View, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2300 sqft
Beautiful Pleasant View home for rent, built in 2007 - Very open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, open stairs, large windows, fenced back yard, stainless steel appliances, microwave, double fridge with an ice maker, 2 car garage, patio, central air,

2271 S Knights Way
2271 S Knights Way, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1375 sqft
Available Immediately!! Townhouse- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. It comes with all of the appliances along with a washer and dryer. Very clean and in great shape! Rent $1600/Deposit $1800. No pets/No smoking.

Hillcrest - Bonneville
550 8th St
550 8th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
New paint and carpet throughout this 800 sqft front unit of a side by side duplex. There are 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom and a large living room. The kitchen is equipped with a fridge and gas stove.

East Central Ogden
2205 Madison Avenue
2205 Madison Avenue, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Great home for rent. Right next to New Bridge School. Well cared for home. Duplex includes one car garage. Washer and Dryer included. Tenant lives in separate downstairs unit. Renter to pay additional $17/mo for ownerâs eviction protection.

Horace Mann
1305 Henderson Drive
1305 Henderson Drive, Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,475
2712 sqft
1305 Henderson Drive - Large 5 bedroom and 2-bathroom home for rent in Ogden. Home has an open floor plan, with a beautiful kitchen. Hardwood through-out main living and nice plush carpet in the bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of North Ogden
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$979
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,140
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.

South Ogden
1344 East 6225 South
1344 West 6225 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1206 sqft
Cute Condo In South Ogden Community - Newer condo in Excellent location! Two bedroom one and a half bath. Quick access to I-84 and I-15. Close to Weber State. No pets.

East Central Ogden
724 30th St FRONT
724 30th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex - Great two bedroom, one bath duplex with garage. Kitchen and bathroom are recently updated. Garage with workbench and shelving. Wood flooring, washer and dryer included. Window AC unit.

South Ogden
4402 Jefferson Ave
4402 Jefferson Avenue, South Ogden, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
2104 sqft
Watch the Video Tour! For Pet Information Call the office @ www.WestPropertyManagement.NET Click on Rental Search and Scroll down Beautifully updated duplex home in South Ogden with a fantastic floor plan.

5416 South 3375 West
5416 South 3375 West, Roy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1527 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home, 2 family rooms, 2 car garage - Beautiful and spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home located in Roy. East facing backyard, plenty of shade in afternoon. RV parking, sandbox, irrigated garden plots, secondary water.
City Guide for North Ogden, UT

Whether you know it or not, you've already taken in the majestic beauty North Ogden has to offer. The Paramount Pictures logo, based on Mt. Ben Lomond, has been in use since Hollywood pioneer and Ogden native William W. Hodkinson sketched it on a napkin in 1914.

North Ogden is the appropriately named suburb located north of Ogden City at the base of the Rocky Mountains. Primarily residential, if you enjoy being surrounded by gorgeous scenery, four distinct seasons and more outdoors activity than you can shake a stick at, this is the place to be. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in North Ogden, UT

North Ogden apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

