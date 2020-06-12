All apartments in Midway
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

19 West Village Circle

19 West Village Circle · (435) 649-6743
Location

19 West Village Circle, Midway, UT 84049

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 19 West Village Circle · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2491 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Midway Home (Application Pending) - Beautiful, unfurnished home in the Valais subdivision of Midway. 4 bedrooms + 1 den, 4 bathrooms, 2 car garage, large bonus room with built in Murphy Bed. Home has Hardwood floors in the kitchen, tall ceilings, stainless appliances, a gas fireplace, tile in the bathrooms, washer and dryer, custom paint, and more. Rental comes with access to the community's plethora of amenities including a swimming pool, hot tub, tennis courts, clubhouses, indoor sport court, walking paths, and more! Home is ADA accessible with wide hallways and an accessible walk in bathtub.

Sorry NO pets. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water, sewer/trash, and optional cable/internet. Available on April 1st for a 12 month+ lease.

We are still able to accommodate virtual showings during the Coronavirus emergency. Call now to schedule an appointment to view!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3815136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

