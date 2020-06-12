19 West Village Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court

Midway Home (Application Pending) - Beautiful, unfurnished home in the Valais subdivision of Midway. 4 bedrooms + 1 den, 4 bathrooms, 2 car garage, large bonus room with built in Murphy Bed. Home has Hardwood floors in the kitchen, tall ceilings, stainless appliances, a gas fireplace, tile in the bathrooms, washer and dryer, custom paint, and more. Rental comes with access to the community's plethora of amenities including a swimming pool, hot tub, tennis courts, clubhouses, indoor sport court, walking paths, and more! Home is ADA accessible with wide hallways and an accessible walk in bathtub.



Sorry NO pets. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water, sewer/trash, and optional cable/internet. Available on April 1st for a 12 month+ lease.



We are still able to accommodate virtual showings during the Coronavirus emergency. Call now to schedule an appointment to view!



Disclaimer: Please verify all information directly on www.mtnpm.com. Third party website listings may not be reliable.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3815136)