629 N 900 E Available 07/20/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home on a Cul-de-sac in Mapleton - You will love this beautiful home in Mapleton. The home has large vaulted ceilings through out the the main floor. The master bedroom is large and has a nice sitting nook. The Master bathroom has a large double shower and a separate jetted tub. You will love sitting by the one of your two fireplaces. Downstairs has ample storage and a beautifully designed bathroom. The downstairs living room includes a large wet bar as well. The property is located on a quiet Cul-de-sac with almost a half an acre of property. The back yard is fully fenced and includes a storage shed. Questions? Call us at 801-473-1127 or Text 201-620-3132



See the 3D tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=VNFiAZQhZY2



Minimum credit score of 600

Must have income of 3 times the rent amount

No open or pending or recent bankruptcy

Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months

Stable permanent employment or verifiable income

No evictions within the last 8 years

Criminal background will be checked

Security deposit will be equal to one months rent

No Smoking

No Pets



