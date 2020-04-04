Amenities

Beautiful Lindon Home-169 S 400 E - House- 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Approx. 3500 Sq. Ft., Built in 1970

House Includes Dishwasher, Disposal, Oven, Microwave, Fridge, Breakfast Nook, Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood and Tile Floors, Living Room and Family Room, Fireplace, Office/Den Area, Basketball Court, Storage Space, Enclosed yard, garden area, 2 Car Garage . Free gray water for outside watering.

No Smoking, e-cigarettes or vaping,

Pets may be negotiable.

Keeping of a pet requires the consent of management, payment of applicable fees/deposits, and execution of pet addendum. We abide by the terms of the Federal Fair Housing Act



**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**



Rent $1910/ Deposit $2160

($250 of the Deposit is a nonrefundable lease initiation fee)

(on approved application)



Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $15.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.



No Cats Allowed



