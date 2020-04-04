All apartments in Lindon
169 S 400 E

169 South 400 East · (801) 224-0033 ext. 200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

169 South 400 East, Lindon, UT 84042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 169 S 400 E · Avail. now

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
garage
Beautiful Lindon Home-169 S 400 E - House- 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Approx. 3500 Sq. Ft., Built in 1970
House Includes Dishwasher, Disposal, Oven, Microwave, Fridge, Breakfast Nook, Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood and Tile Floors, Living Room and Family Room, Fireplace, Office/Den Area, Basketball Court, Storage Space, Enclosed yard, garden area, 2 Car Garage . Free gray water for outside watering.
No Smoking, e-cigarettes or vaping,
Pets may be negotiable.
Keeping of a pet requires the consent of management, payment of applicable fees/deposits, and execution of pet addendum. We abide by the terms of the Federal Fair Housing Act

**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**

Rent $1910/ Deposit $2160
($250 of the Deposit is a nonrefundable lease initiation fee)
(on approved application)

Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $15.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS PROPERTY OR TO APPLY GO TO: https://showmojo.com/l/437304c079/169-s-400-e-lindon-ut-84042 OR CALL 801.224.0033 OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE https://www.rpmutahcounty.com/houses-rent

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2592344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 S 400 E have any available units?
169 S 400 E has a unit available for $1,910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 169 S 400 E have?
Some of 169 S 400 E's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 S 400 E currently offering any rent specials?
169 S 400 E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 S 400 E pet-friendly?
Yes, 169 S 400 E is pet friendly.
Does 169 S 400 E offer parking?
Yes, 169 S 400 E does offer parking.
Does 169 S 400 E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 S 400 E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 S 400 E have a pool?
No, 169 S 400 E does not have a pool.
Does 169 S 400 E have accessible units?
No, 169 S 400 E does not have accessible units.
Does 169 S 400 E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 169 S 400 E has units with dishwashers.
Does 169 S 400 E have units with air conditioning?
No, 169 S 400 E does not have units with air conditioning.
