Last updated July 7 2020 at 7:33 AM

1547 W 630 N

1547 West 630 North ·
Location

1547 West 630 North, Lindon, UT 84042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2576 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic 4 bed 2.5 bath house in Lindon. Just minutes from I-15 and the tech companies in Utah county, also close to shopping and restaurants. Has fully fenced, spacious back yard with shed included!! Washer and dryer included and office/den. Large master suite with tons of closet space!!

Tenants responsible for all utilities, $13 property services fee, $5 utility billing fee in addition to rent monthly. Tenants responsible for snow removal and lawn care. Pet friendly on case by case basis with additional deposit, $25 one time pet documentation fee and $25 pet inspection fee. 2 animals maximum. Breed restrictions apply, contact our office for more details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Not available for showing until 8/24/20. Please call on or after that date on the day you want to see it. Schedule a tour online at www.homeriver.com!

Availability subject to change. For the most up to date information please visit our website saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com. Save time by reviewing our requirements at www.saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com/application. Applications accepted immediately following advertisement of the property on a first come first serve basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1547 W 630 N have any available units?
1547 W 630 N has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1547 W 630 N have?
Some of 1547 W 630 N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1547 W 630 N currently offering any rent specials?
1547 W 630 N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1547 W 630 N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1547 W 630 N is pet friendly.
Does 1547 W 630 N offer parking?
Yes, 1547 W 630 N offers parking.
Does 1547 W 630 N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1547 W 630 N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1547 W 630 N have a pool?
No, 1547 W 630 N does not have a pool.
Does 1547 W 630 N have accessible units?
No, 1547 W 630 N does not have accessible units.
Does 1547 W 630 N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1547 W 630 N has units with dishwashers.
Does 1547 W 630 N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1547 W 630 N has units with air conditioning.
