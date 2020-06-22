1691 North 25 East

Amenities
Beautiful, well maintained 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in the Layton!
Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.9478 with your name and desired property for fastest response and to come see your new home!
Perks:
-Beautiful, HOA townhome community
-Large windows with ample natural light
-Spacious kitchen with bar seating, dishwasher and large designated dining space
-Spacious garage with built in work bench and storage closet
-Fully fenced backyard with access from dining room and garage
-Ample storage throughout
-Designated laundry room off of garage
-HOA takes care of water, sewer, trash, front yard maintenance and street snow removal
-Located on quiet street but still close to shopping areas, Hill Air Force Base and I-15
-Requirements: 620 credit minimum (or co-signer needed), no felonies, and no evictions
*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.
*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move ins.
*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.