Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:33 PM

1691 North 25 East

1691 North 25 East · (385) 327-7451
Location

1691 North 25 East, Layton, UT 84041
Stonefield Village

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1728 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful, well maintained 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in the Layton!

Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.9478 with your name and desired property for fastest response and to come see your new home!

Perks:
-Beautiful, HOA townhome community
-Large windows with ample natural light
-Spacious kitchen with bar seating, dishwasher and large designated dining space
-Spacious garage with built in work bench and storage closet
-Fully fenced backyard with access from dining room and garage
-Ample storage throughout
-Designated laundry room off of garage
-HOA takes care of water, sewer, trash, front yard maintenance and street snow removal
-Located on quiet street but still close to shopping areas, Hill Air Force Base and I-15
-Requirements: 620 credit minimum (or co-signer needed), no felonies, and no evictions

*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.
*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move ins.
*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1691 North 25 East have any available units?
1691 North 25 East has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Layton, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Layton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1691 North 25 East have?
Some of 1691 North 25 East's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1691 North 25 East currently offering any rent specials?
1691 North 25 East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1691 North 25 East pet-friendly?
No, 1691 North 25 East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Layton.
Does 1691 North 25 East offer parking?
Yes, 1691 North 25 East does offer parking.
Does 1691 North 25 East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1691 North 25 East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1691 North 25 East have a pool?
No, 1691 North 25 East does not have a pool.
Does 1691 North 25 East have accessible units?
No, 1691 North 25 East does not have accessible units.
Does 1691 North 25 East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1691 North 25 East has units with dishwashers.
