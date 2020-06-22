1691 North 25 East

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful, well maintained 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in the Layton!



Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.9478 with your name and desired property for fastest response and to come see your new home!



Perks:

-Beautiful, HOA townhome community

-Large windows with ample natural light

-Spacious kitchen with bar seating, dishwasher and large designated dining space

-Spacious garage with built in work bench and storage closet

-Fully fenced backyard with access from dining room and garage

-Ample storage throughout

-Designated laundry room off of garage

-HOA takes care of water, sewer, trash, front yard maintenance and street snow removal

-Located on quiet street but still close to shopping areas, Hill Air Force Base and I-15

-Requirements: 620 credit minimum (or co-signer needed), no felonies, and no evictions



*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.

*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move ins.

*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.