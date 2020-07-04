Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

4778 W 5905 S Available 07/10/20 4 BD 2 BATH Garage with Work Shop - New Paint, New Carpet, Lots of Upgrades. Great 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Spacious 1888 sf Home. Built in 1980



Main Level: Family Room with Build in Cabinets. Kitchen has New Stainless Stove and Microwave. 2 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath.



Basement has Another Family Room. 2 Bedrooms,1 3/4 Bath. Laundry Room & Office Space.



Back Yard has a Deck, Garage with Work Shop.



Close to Amphitheater, Beehive Elementary,Thomas Jefferson Jr. High, Kearns High School.



Rent $1650 Deposit $1650 and $100 for Water/Sewer/Trash. No Pets or Smokers.



FOR SHOWINGS CALL BRAD 801-837-3732 OR MARIE 801-520-1653 OR VISIT US AT MMPROPERTIESSLC.COM TO APPLY ONLINE.



All Non-Familial Applicants must qualify on their own, Income equal to 2 1/4 Times the Rent (Familial is 3 Times the Rent). Good Credit, Clean Background, Rental History, Employment and ID will be verified. The above listed qualifications may/may not disqualify you from renting. Though we may/may not require an additional deposit/s. Will review bankruptcies, landlord-rental disputes and run criminal background checks. Such review may be subject to denial on a case by case basis.



*ANY QUESTIONS REGARDING THE APPLICATION QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE MADE THROUGH M&M PROPERTIES OFFICE



M&M Properties SLC 9205 S State St, Sandy, UT 84070 Ofc 801-897-2265

Mon-Fri 9 AM-5 PM Sat-Sun CLOSED



(RLNE3594326)