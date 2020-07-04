Amenities
4778 W 5905 S Available 07/10/20 4 BD 2 BATH Garage with Work Shop - New Paint, New Carpet, Lots of Upgrades. Great 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Spacious 1888 sf Home. Built in 1980
Main Level: Family Room with Build in Cabinets. Kitchen has New Stainless Stove and Microwave. 2 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath.
Basement has Another Family Room. 2 Bedrooms,1 3/4 Bath. Laundry Room & Office Space.
Back Yard has a Deck, Garage with Work Shop.
Close to Amphitheater, Beehive Elementary,Thomas Jefferson Jr. High, Kearns High School.
Rent $1650 Deposit $1650 and $100 for Water/Sewer/Trash. No Pets or Smokers.
FOR SHOWINGS CALL BRAD 801-837-3732 OR MARIE 801-520-1653 OR VISIT US AT MMPROPERTIESSLC.COM TO APPLY ONLINE.
All Non-Familial Applicants must qualify on their own, Income equal to 2 1/4 Times the Rent (Familial is 3 Times the Rent). Good Credit, Clean Background, Rental History, Employment and ID will be verified. The above listed qualifications may/may not disqualify you from renting. Though we may/may not require an additional deposit/s. Will review bankruptcies, landlord-rental disputes and run criminal background checks. Such review may be subject to denial on a case by case basis.
*ANY QUESTIONS REGARDING THE APPLICATION QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE MADE THROUGH M&M PROPERTIES OFFICE
M&M Properties SLC 9205 S State St, Sandy, UT 84070 Ofc 801-897-2265
Mon-Fri 9 AM-5 PM Sat-Sun CLOSED
(RLNE3594326)