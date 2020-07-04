All apartments in Kearns
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:10 PM

4778 W 5905 S

4778 5905 South · No Longer Available
Location

4778 5905 South, Kearns, UT 84118
Kearns

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
4778 W 5905 S Available 07/10/20 4 BD 2 BATH Garage with Work Shop - New Paint, New Carpet, Lots of Upgrades. Great 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Spacious 1888 sf Home. Built in 1980

Main Level: Family Room with Build in Cabinets. Kitchen has New Stainless Stove and Microwave. 2 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath.

Basement has Another Family Room. 2 Bedrooms,1 3/4 Bath. Laundry Room & Office Space.

Back Yard has a Deck, Garage with Work Shop.

Close to Amphitheater, Beehive Elementary,Thomas Jefferson Jr. High, Kearns High School.

Rent $1650 Deposit $1650 and $100 for Water/Sewer/Trash. No Pets or Smokers.

FOR SHOWINGS CALL BRAD 801-837-3732 OR MARIE 801-520-1653 OR VISIT US AT MMPROPERTIESSLC.COM TO APPLY ONLINE.

All Non-Familial Applicants must qualify on their own, Income equal to 2 1/4 Times the Rent (Familial is 3 Times the Rent). Good Credit, Clean Background, Rental History, Employment and ID will be verified. The above listed qualifications may/may not disqualify you from renting. Though we may/may not require an additional deposit/s. Will review bankruptcies, landlord-rental disputes and run criminal background checks. Such review may be subject to denial on a case by case basis.

*ANY QUESTIONS REGARDING THE APPLICATION QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE MADE THROUGH M&M PROPERTIES OFFICE

M&M Properties SLC 9205 S State St, Sandy, UT 84070 Ofc 801-897-2265
Mon-Fri 9 AM-5 PM Sat-Sun CLOSED

(RLNE3594326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4778 W 5905 S have any available units?
4778 W 5905 S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kearns, UT.
What amenities does 4778 W 5905 S have?
Some of 4778 W 5905 S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4778 W 5905 S currently offering any rent specials?
4778 W 5905 S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4778 W 5905 S pet-friendly?
No, 4778 W 5905 S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kearns.
Does 4778 W 5905 S offer parking?
Yes, 4778 W 5905 S offers parking.
Does 4778 W 5905 S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4778 W 5905 S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4778 W 5905 S have a pool?
No, 4778 W 5905 S does not have a pool.
Does 4778 W 5905 S have accessible units?
No, 4778 W 5905 S does not have accessible units.
Does 4778 W 5905 S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4778 W 5905 S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4778 W 5905 S have units with air conditioning?
No, 4778 W 5905 S does not have units with air conditioning.
