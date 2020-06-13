/
3 bedroom apartments
52 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kaysville, UT
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
1429 South Sunset Drive
1429 Sunset Drive, Kaysville, UT
For lease is a beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home that has been converted into a duplex. For lease is the main and upper level of the home.
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
154 East Center Street
154 East Center Street, Kaysville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2082 sqft
Incredible quiet location in Kaysville close to shopping and schools. This well kept home comes ready to move in you only pay Gas bill all other utilities are included. This is a NO pet property.
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
1 Unit Available
2056 W Phillips St.
2056 W Phillips St, Kaysville, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 bed, 3.5 bath home in a great Kaysville location. This 2016 home still looks new. Just down the street from grocery shopping and food options. Enjoy carefree living as the HOA provides lawncare and snow removal.
Results within 1 mile of Kaysville
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East View
1 Unit Available
298 E. 800 S.
298 East 800 South, Layton, UT
Cozy Layton home now available! - Beautiful Layton home is large just over 1,900 ft. includes 4 beds 2 bath! Home displays new carpet and paint throughout feeling light and airy.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1383 Indian Springs Cir
1383 South Indian Springs Drive, Layton, UT
6 bedroom home in Layton now available! - Layton-6-bedroom, 5-bathroom, rambler home with finished basement! Home is located in a cul-de-sac with beautiful views! New carpet throughout the main floor, Living room plus family room which opens to
Results within 5 miles of Kaysville
Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
2 Units Available
Greyhawk Townhomes
3310 N 1750 E, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1487 sqft
Experience living in one of the most extraordinary residential communities that Layton has to offer; Designed with your life style in mind, Greyhawk Townhomes offers 2 and 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Avanti at Farmington Station
736 W State St, Farmington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1413 sqft
Conveniently situated near Station Park and Lagoon. Close proximity to I-15 and FrontRunner. Units feature granite countertops, modern kitchen with pantry, and Vivint Smart Home System. Pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1152 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Park Lane Village
500 North Broadway, Farmington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1142 sqft
Select units have granite countertops, large walk-in closets, complete appliance package and assigned covered parking. Splash park, basketball court, fire pit and gym. Just a few steps from the Light Rail Transportation. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1027 W 2050 S
1027 West 2050 South, Syracuse, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1508 sqft
This unique home is warm and inviting. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and is close to freeways, shopping, health clubs, restaurants, groceries and hotels. This 1508 square ft property is pet-friendly. Very private, and affordable.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
710 Valeria Dr
710 North Valeria Drive, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1075 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath House for Rent in Layton - 3 Bed 1 Bath House for Rent in Layton Rent $1295 Base Deposit $1295 Pet Deposit $300 per pet plus $35 monthly pet fee per pet Cute home in Layton with large back yard, partially fenced, shed storage and
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
248 W 900 N
248 West 900 North, Farmington, UT
Room rental on quiet street - Property Id: 73898 Adorable updated room rental in a great location with easy access to freeway. Plenty of parking and quiet housemates. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2932 S 1260 W
2932 South 1260 West, Syracuse, UT
Beautiful Syracuse Home for Rent - Beautiful home with spacious kitchen and living area. Large master suite with walk in closet and master bath. 2 car garage finished basement. Central air. No pets / No Smoking allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2042 Evans Cove Loop
2042 Evans Cove Loop East, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1493 sqft
Well Kept Layton 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse!! - Take a look at this well maintained Layton 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1457 North 1850 West
1457 North 1850 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
2100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In Layton - 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2100 square foot single-family home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
955 N. 1125 W.
955 North 1125 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1368 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome in Layton - Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this beautiful townhome located in the heart of Layton.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aspen Place
1 Unit Available
1312 N 100 W
1312 North 100 West, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2420 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Layton home, Completely Remodeled 2020 - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms Layton home. Just completely remodeled with New cabinets, Counter Tops, Tile floors, Carpet, Painting, Tubs & Showers, Appliances, Blinds, AC & Furnace.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
517 E 950 N
517 E 950 N, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1555 sqft
*BRAND NEW* Great Location Available immediately! Beautiful, brand new town home! Great location with easy access to I-15 & close to shopping. Schools: EG King Elementary, North Davis Jr. High & Layton High.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Stonefield Village
1 Unit Available
1691 North 25 East
1691 North 25 East, Layton, UT
Beautiful, well maintained 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in the Layton! Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Continental Estates1
1 Unit Available
125 West 620 South - 7
125 W 620 S, Farmington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1936 sqft
**This home will be available to view June 1, 2020 and move in ready on June 5, 2020 or sooner** Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath town-home located in a fantastic location in Farmington, right off the freeway.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
1142 North 3000 East
1142 North 3000 East, Layton, UT
Beautiful 6bed/4bath home located east of 89 on the bench of the mountain in Layton! Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Kara
1 Unit Available
2776 S 1550 W
2776 South 1550 West, Syracuse, UT
2776 S. 1550 W. Syracuse - Lovely family home with 4 bedrooms, 3 bath, 2 car garage, office room and family room and possible work out room or 5th bedroom Beautiful neighborhood. Must have a 600 or higher credit score. No pets or smokers.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1804 East Whitetail Drive
1804 East Whitetail Drive, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
**Half Off Special**Spacious and Modern Three Bedroom Four Bath Townhouse - Move in now and receive half of your first months rent.
