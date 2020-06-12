/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:20 PM
59 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hurricane, UT
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
986 West 180 South
986 West 180 South, Hurricane, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1240 sqft
Here is a cute 3 bed 2 bath town home that is in a charming little subdivision. The property has a two car garage and a private back patio. Dryer hook ups are electric and stove and heater are gas. Application fee is $35 per adult applicant.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
119 S 700 W
119 South 700 West, Hurricane, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1752 sqft
119 S 700 W Available 06/22/20 Well-maintained Home in Hurricane with 3-Bedrooms and 2 -Bathrooms - This home is close to everything like shopping, schools, parks and more! Large shared backyard with raised flower beds and shed.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
969 W 200 S
969 West 200 South, Hurricane, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1216 sqft
969 W 200 S Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome, end unit, great location! - This great townhome in Hurricane is an end unit, so neighbors only on one side of you. It has new flooring, paint and a lot of natural light.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
850 N 100 W
850 North 100 West, Hurricane, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1575 sqft
850 N 100 W Available 07/01/20 Charming Home near Beautiful Zion National Park, UT - Charming Home near Beautiful Zion 3 bedroom plus den 2 bathroom Open floor plan 1,575 sq. ft.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
73 South 6175 West
73 S 6175 W, Hurricane, UT
73 South 6175 West Available 07/10/20 Shadow Ridge Townhome - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Small Pet Under 20lbs Negotiable. Two Level. Great Location in Hurricane.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
337 North 3220 West
337 North 3220 West, Hurricane, UT
337 North 3220 West Available 07/17/20 Pet friendly 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home! - Located on the border of St.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2575 West 245 North
2575 W 245 N, Hurricane, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
Tanzanite brand new townhome! - Brand new never lived in townhome. 2 bedrooms and a den. Small pet allowed, upon approval, with additional pet deposit. Must be able to provide photo of pet with application.
1 of 41
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6179 W 100 S
6179 West 100 South, Hurricane, UT
Cute 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath 2 car garage home for rent! - This is a large 4 bedroom home for rent located just down from Hurricane exit close to Coral Canyon and east end of Telegraph St. Home is attached to neighbor just by the master bedroom closets.
Results within 1 mile of Hurricane
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
3271 E Sweetwater Springs Drive
3271 Sweetwater Springs Drive, Washington, UT
** Highly Upgraded Home in Coral Canyon ** - 4 bedroom 2 bathrooms 3 car garage 2,480 sq. ft.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
3483 Sweetwater Springs
3483 Sweetwater Springs Drive, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1400 sqft
3483 Sweetwater Springs Available 07/10/20 Three Bedroom Home in Coral Canyon - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Coral Canyon Home - Cute home for rent. Fully fenced yard.
1 of 71
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
3409 E Willow Springs Dr.
3409 Willow Springs Drive, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1597 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bed 2 bath home in Coral Canyon - This incredible home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master suite has a large bathroom, and tons of storage in the walk-in closet.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
65 S Main St
65 South Main Street, La Verkin, UT
65 S Main St Available 07/08/20 Spacious 4 bedroom! DOG FRIENDLY - Don't miss out on this spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home on .32 acre lot in the heart of La Verkin.
Results within 5 miles of Hurricane
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
1000 E. Bluffview Dr. #121
1000 Bluff View Dr, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1523 sqft
Clean and Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home with lots of upgrades and a 2 car garage for rent. 1,320 sq feet. The back patio is perfect for St. George evenings. Close to everything. $1300 per month.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
1255 Overland Trails
1255 Overland Trails Circle, Washington, UT
1255 Overland Trails Available 07/10/20 4 Bedroom Home in Coral Canyon - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 3 Car Garage. Coral Canyon Home -One Level, home has sitting Room/ Den. Granite, Tile. Large Back Yard.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
938 N Sandy Talus Dr.
938 N Sandy Talus Dr, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1760 sqft
Brand new in Arroya - This unit has everything and it is all new. Nice large great room, split master bedroom, granite counters, vinyl wood flooring, 3 car garage, professional landscaping. Excellent location. Less than 5 minutes to the freeway.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4006 S. Sweet Escape Dr
4006 S Sweet Escape Dr, Washington, UT
Brand New Home in Sugar Plumb - Amazing 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage home in Sugar Plumb. This home is brand new, never been lived in. Very Spacious living area and yard. Yard Care Included.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18 N 300 E #5
18 N 300 E, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
18 N 300 E #5 Available 06/22/20 Great Townhome near Historic Downtown Washington!! - This 3-Bedroom and 2.5-bathroom townhome with a 1-car port is near historic downtown Washington.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
370 W. 680 N.
370 W 680 N, La Verkin, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1759 sqft
Exceptional 3 Bedroom with Views - This is the home you have been looking for. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious 2 car garage and a very open and comfortable floor plan. The back yard is outstanding and has beautiful mountain views.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
272 East Arroweed Way
272 Arrowweed Way, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1462 sqft
272 East Arroweed Way Available 06/30/20 Affordable Three Bedroom Home- Dogs allowed - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. One Level Home. Enclosed Yard. Corner Lot, Dogs Negotiable with extra Deposit. Open Floor Plan. Upgraded Flooring.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
257 West Green Jade Drive
257 W Green Jade Dr, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1750 sqft
Beautiful New Home in Brio! - 3 Bedroom 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Spacious Three Bedroom home in Brio. Gourmet Kitchen. Floor Outlet, Nickel Fixtures, Upgraded Carpets, Cabinets, Paint.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
370 West Buena Vista Blvd. #141
370 Buena Vista Blvd, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1317 sqft
Newer Mill Creek Springs Three Bedroom for Rent! - Beautiful, Newer Three Bedroom Town Home in Mill Creek Springs. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage. Beautiful upgrades include, granite, tile, cabinets, carpet. Two level, End Unit.
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
1815 N Overland Trails
1815 Overland Trails Drive, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1653 sqft
1815 N Overland Trails Available 07/10/20 Home available in Coral Canyon! - This three bedroom, two bathroom home is 1,653 square feet and located in Coral Canyon! Coral Canyon amenities include pools, tennis and pickleball courts, a community
1 of 39
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
387 Omni Lane
387 Omni Lane, Washington, UT
5 Bedroom,3 Bath-Beautiful Like New Home!! - 5 Bedroom 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage. This home is like NEW!! 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Incredible view of both mountains and valley. Granite and tile upgrades throughout house.
Results within 10 miles of Hurricane
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
636 N 2000 E
636 North 2000 East, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1652 sqft
636 N 2000 E Available 07/17/20 Pet friendly 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! - Beautiful well maintained pet-friendly home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, conveniently located near shopping and schools.