/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
14 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hurricane, UT
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
150 N 3700 W #152
150 N 3700 W, Hurricane, UT
2 Bedrooms
$775
527 sqft
Beautiful remodeled park model home - Recently remodeled park model home for rent! Home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3491 W 150 N
3491 W 150 N, Hurricane, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Brand New in Jan 2020 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with beautiful upgraded counter tops, cabinets, and flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Hurricane
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
2692 E Clear Point Drive
2692 Clear Point Drive, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2058 sqft
2692 E Clear Point Drive Available 06/22/20 Stunning Coral Canyon Home with 2-Bedrooms + Den and Breathtaking Views - Tranquility at its finest! This home sits high above open space on a large corner lot offering stunning views and privacy, large
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
953 North Slow Creek Lane
953 Slow Creek Lane, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1425 sqft
953 North Slow Creek Lane Available 07/10/20 Home in Coral Canyon - 2 Bedroom Plus Den, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Coral Canyon Home - Cute home for rent. Fully fenced yard.
Results within 10 miles of Hurricane
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green Springs
1 Unit Available
214 Cactus Lane #4
214 Cactus Ln, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
1079 sqft
Cactus Lane - A 2 bed 2 bath home in the Pine View High School District. NO Pets NO Smoking All applicants over 18 years old must fill out their own application. Applications can be found at utah1st.com/vacancies No Pets Allowed (RLNE5849177)
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2990 E Riverside Dr 101
2990 Riverside Drive, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$950
810 sqft
2990 E Riverside Dr 101 Available 07/01/20 2990 E Riverside Dr Beautiful 55+ Community - Active 55+ community with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Quiet and close to everything. Beautiful home with large marter bedroom.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown St. George
1 Unit Available
55 South 200 East #301
55 South 200 East, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
55 South 200 East #301 Available 07/10/20 2 Bedroom Town Home - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Covered Parking. Washer/Dryer Hookups. Great Location. Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1178 E 300 S #B203
1178 East 300 South, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
1178 E 300 S #B203 Available 06/19/20 La Paloma Condo with 2-Bedrooms and 2-Bathrooms - This 2-bedroom and 2-bathroom condo is in the La Paloma Condos. Fresh paint throughout. Close to shopping, Dixie State University, and Restaurants.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
325 N Main Street #1
325 N Main St, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$999
1000 sqft
Downtown 2 bedroom / 1 bath Unit - Water included! - This charming single story complex has a 2 bedroom unit with newer flooring, carpeting, window blinds and lots of natural light.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1050 E Brigham Rd #20
1050 East Brigham Road, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1140 sqft
55 and older, Fully Furnished, 2 bed 2 bath for rent - This Fully furnished rental is available June 5th, 2020.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
850 E 600 S #5
850 E 600 S, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$998
900 sqft
Townhome near Dixie State University - 2 bed / 1.5 bath townhome next to Dixie College + $250.00 lease initiation fee (RLNE3101709)
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
234 S 200 E #1
234 S 200 E, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
234 S 200 E #1 Available 07/06/20 SNOW BIRD SPECIAL-- Quiet & Furnished 55+ townhome downtown St.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2050 S 1400 E #B102
2050 South 1400 East, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
977 sqft
Furnished Condo on the Golf Course - All utilities included! - This is a beautiful fully furnished condo right on the 10th green of the St. George Golf Course. Beautiful views and right across the street from the clubhouse.