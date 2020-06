Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Here is a cute 3 bed 2 bath town home that is in a charming little subdivision. The property has a two car garage and a private back patio. Dryer hook ups are electric and stove and heater are gas.

Application fee is $35 per adult applicant.

Security Deposit amount will vary depending on credit rating and number of occupants.

Please call Superior Property Rental.com at 435-673-9865 or text 435-602-4464, for additional information in regards to this home.

You can also view our website at: www.superiorpropertyrental.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.