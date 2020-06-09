All apartments in Hurricane
Last updated June 9 2020

3491 W 150 N

3491 W 150 N · (435) 256-6260
Location

3491 W 150 N, Hurricane, UT 84737

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand New in Jan 2020 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with beautiful upgraded counter tops, cabinets, and flooring. 2 full bathrooms have upgraded finishes as well, with a large double vanity, walk-in tile shower, and extra storage space in the master. Lots of natural light throughout the home. French doors in both bedrooms lead out to the paved covered patio. Gated, paved RV parking along side of home. Private backyard. Excellent location; great neighborhood, close to stores, Grandfather's pond, and the freeway. 10 mins from everything. No smoking and No Animals. Marketed by Live St George Realty. See more at livestg.com

Other tenant charges
$13 Monthly Preventative Maintenance Fee
Tenants pay all utilities
Tenant is required to carry renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

