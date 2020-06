Amenities

337 North 3220 West Available 07/17/20 Pet friendly 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home! - Located on the border of St. George and Hurricane, this lovely four bedrooms two bath home is a perfect place to call home! Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and jetted jacuzzi tub! Well maintained, RV parking, an oversized garage and a large fenced and gated backyard with a large covered patio. The kitchen has an open layout with a breakfast bar and a huge pantry. There is a large laundry room with cabinets and a sink. Close to grocery shopping and mountain views!



One dog is allowed with an additional deposit of $500.00 and an increase in the monthly rent of $50.00



NO Smoking - FIRM



Contact Red Rock Property Management today to schedule a showing at 435-703-9946 or email questions@redrockcompanies.com. Visit RedRockPropertyManagement.com/vacancies to apply and view all other propertie



No Cats Allowed



