Apartment List
/
UT
/
highland
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:58 AM

163 Apartments for rent in Highland, UT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Highland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10911 North Marsala Drive
10911 Marsala Drive, Highland, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2054 sqft
GREAT TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT! Available Immediately! - Beautiful Townhouse for Rent! There are 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, as well as a nice sized laundry room. There is a formal living room or office, and large open kitchen family room area.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6804 W Marie Jonsson Circle
6804 West Marie Jonsson Circle, Highland, UT
6 Bedrooms
$2,395
3288 sqft
6804 W Marie Jonsson Circle Available 08/01/20 Gem in Highland - If you are looking for a unique and beautiful home in Utah County, look no further. Here is a home that has it all.
Results within 1 mile of Highland

1 of 21

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
545 South 850 East
545 S 850 E, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 16

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
818 East 500 South
818 E 500 S, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 19

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
768 East 500 South
768 E 500 S, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 8

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
731 East 550 South
731 E 550 S, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3832 W Morgan Blvd
3832 West Morgan Boulevard, Cedar Hills, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1780 sqft
LOVELY PET FRIENDLY CEDAR HILLS TOWNHOME - TOWNEHOME IN CEDAR HILLS Falcon Ridge 3832 W Morgan Blvd Cedar Hills, UT 84062 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 1,780 Sq. Ft.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
402 S. 860 E.
402 S 860 E, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1705 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury townhomes - 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom starting at $1649/mth 1705 finished sq ft. Smart home with attached 2 car garage and a spacious open floorplan! - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1125 N 1270 E
1125 North 1270 East, American Fork, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3126 sqft
Huge 4 BR backing Private Park - TO VIEW MORE PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
769 W Crystal Creek Rd - 1
769 Crystal Creek Rd, American Fork, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2000 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2023678?source=marketing BRAND NEW Gorgeous Townhome available for rent July 1st! Light and bright throughout entire home.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
946 North 200 West Street
946 North 200 West, American Fork, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3200 sqft
Lovely Pet Friendly home in quiet American Fork neighborhood. Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, formal living room and two other TV/Living Rooms, one on main floor and one in the basement.
Results within 5 miles of Highland
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
22 Units Available
Sam White's Lane
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1186 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
46 Units Available
Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd, Lehi, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,129
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1311 sqft
Looking for a new home that offers second to none, exceptional living? Look no further and come home to Cresthaven Apartments.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
26 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
22 Units Available
Sam White's Lane
Pleasant Springs Apartments
884 W 700 S, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1137 sqft
Pleasant Springs, in beautiful Pleasant Grove, Utah, has large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent. We have Resort Style Swimming Pool, Year-Round Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and have Amazing Fall Rental Rates. Come Check us Out!!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
1 Unit Available
Old Fort
Bella Grace
100 North Main Street, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
2160 sqft
Welcome to Bella Grace Luxury Townhome Living. These BRAND NEW townhomes will take your breath away. Each spacious three bedroom home has been thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
986 W 270 S #302
986 Via Palago, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1180 sqft
Stunning 3 bed 2 bath Condo in Pleasant Grove - A 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Villas at Maplewood Grove can't get much better than this. This 2007 condo is like new, as it was recently painted and has brand new carpet.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sam White's Lane
1054 W 70 N
1054 West Cambria Drive, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1621 sqft
1054 W 70 N Available 07/24/20 PLEASANT GROVE TOWNHOME IN CAMBRIA - TOWNHOME IN CAMBRIA 1054 W 70 N Pleasant Grove, UT 84062 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 1 Car Garage 1,621 Sq. Ft.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Mountain
14667 S Culross Ln
14667 South Culross Lane, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1571 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Town Home in Draper! Enjoy great views of the valley and mountains in a secluded neighborhood. Spacious bedrooms, 1 car garage, hardwood floors and island in the kitchen. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Mountain
985 E Senior Band Rd
985 Senior Band Road, Draper, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2264 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom townhouse in Draper with high ceilings. Fantastic views with decorative fireplace. Just a short drive to shopping and the freeway. Enjoy unobstructed views of the valley from the kitchen table.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Big Spring
279 E 1500 N
279 East 1500 North, Pleasant Grove, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2300 sqft
This gorgeous 5 Bed 3.5 Bath comes with granite counter tops, spacious rooms, walk in closet,vaulted ceilings,water softener and much more. Dogs : No Cats: No Pets Negotiable : No Date Available: 08/14/2020 Security Deposit: $2,000.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Mountain
14137 Senior Band Road
14137 Senior Band Road, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1520 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This astonishing townhome features an multi-level floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from South Mountain Park & Golf Course.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
South Mountain
14135 S SENIOR BAND RD
14135 Senior Band Road, Draper, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1450 sqft
MILLER & COMPANY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT Beautiful South Mountain 3bd/2.5ba town home with stunning views of the mountains and valley. Secluded spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, garden tub and huge walk in closet.

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
3166 West Desert Lily Drive
3166 Desert Lily Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1600 sqft
RECENT PRICE DROP! Was $1,495 NOW $1,445 Highlight Features: - Awesome Patio Space - Partially Fenced Yard - Community Playground - Clubhouse - Basketball Court - Volleyball Court - Community Garden - Weight Room - Pool - Walk In Closets - Storage
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Highland, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Highland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTAmerican Fork, UTLehi, UTSaratoga Springs, UTBluffdale, UTProvo, UTRiverton, UT
Cottonwood Heights, UTEagle Mountain, UTSpringville, UTPark City, UTKearns, UTSpanish Fork, UTSummit Park, UTSnyderville, UTHeber, UTMagna, UTPayson, UTNorth Salt Lake, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeBrigham Young University-Provo
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Weber State University