Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

131 Apartments for rent in Highland, UT with garage

Highland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st...

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10863 North Sandstone Way
10863 N Sandstone Way, Highland, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2530 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse for Rent in Highland UT! - Move into this beautiful, Newer Townhome the first part of June! This beautiful townhouse has tons of upgrades! It is located in Highland close to shopping, dining and easy freeway access.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10911 North Marsala Drive
10911 Marsala Drive, Highland, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2054 sqft
GREAT TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT! Available Immediately! - Beautiful Townhouse for Rent! There are 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, as well as a nice sized laundry room. There is a formal living room or office, and large open kitchen family room area.
Results within 1 mile of Highland

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
795 East 500 South
795 E 500 S, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1442 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
545 South 850 East
545 S 850 E, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
402 S. 860 E.
402 S 860 E, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1705 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury townhomes - 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom starting at $1649/mth 1705 finished sq ft. Smart home with attached 2 car garage and a spacious open floorplan! - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
818 E 500 S #102
818 E 500 S, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
818 E 500 S #102 Available 06/17/20 Gorgeous 1 bed unit - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
768 E 500 S #102
768 E 500 S, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed walk out to beautiful park!! - ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3832 W Morgan Blvd
3832 Morgan Boulevard, Cedar Hills, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1780 sqft
LOVELY PET FRIENDLY CEDAR HILLS TOWNHOME - TOWNEHOME IN CEDAR HILLS Falcon Ridge 3832 W Morgan Blvd Cedar Hills, UT 84062 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 1,780 Sq. Ft.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
1061 N. 300 W.
1061 North 300 West, American Fork, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2205 sqft
This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and over 2,200 Sq Ft. Clean, cozy and well-maintained. The kitchen is complete with an oven/range, dishwasher, microwave and lots of pantry space.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
946 North 200 West Street
946 North 200 West, American Fork, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3200 sqft
Lovely Pet Friendly home in quiet American Fork neighborhood. Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, formal living room and two other TV/Living Rooms, one on main floor and one in the basement.
Results within 5 miles of Highland
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
33 Units Available
Meadows at American Fork
751 W 200 South St, American Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,028
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1297 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Meadows at American Fork in American Fork, UT!\n\nNestled in the heart of American Fork, Meadows at American Fork offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sam White's Lane
18 Units Available
Viewpointe
165 North 1650 West, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1186 sqft
Short drive to nearby shops and restaurants. Near I-15 for easy commute. Apartments have upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, in-home W/D, granite counters and energy-efficient windows. Picnic area, covered parking.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
Sam White's Lane
28 Units Available
Pleasant Springs Apartments
884 W 700 S, Pleasant Grove, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1137 sqft
Pleasant Springs, in beautiful Pleasant Grove, Utah, has large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent. We have Resort Style Swimming Pool, Year-Round Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and have Amazing Fall Rental Rates. Come Check us Out!!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
Old Fort
2 Units Available
Bella Grace
100 North Main Street, Pleasant Grove, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
2160 sqft
Welcome to Bella Grace Luxury Townhome Living. These BRAND NEW townhomes will take your breath away. Each spacious three bedroom home has been thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
7941 N 7350 W
7941 South Mill Pond Road, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2500 sqft
Cozy 4 bedroom home in American Fork with quick access to freeways! This home has two large living areas perfect for entertaining, plus a HUGE deck! Single car garage is located around back and a two car covered driveway provides tons of extra

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Big Spring
1 Unit Available
279 E 1500 N
279 East 1500 North, Pleasant Grove, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2300 sqft
This gorgeous 5 Bed 3.5 Bath comes with granite counter tops, spacious rooms, walk in closet,vaulted ceilings,water softener and much more. No smoking. No pets.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2636 N Elm Dr
2636 North Elm Drive, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2450 sqft
Town-Home- 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, Approx. 2450 Sq. Ft.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4443 N Foxtrail Dr
4443 N Foxtrail Dr, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2700 sqft
House- 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Approx. 2700 Sq. Ft.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2204 E Hawthorne St
2204 East Hawthorn Street, Saratoga Springs, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1240 sqft
House- 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Approx. 1240 Sq. Ft.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1960 S Meadow Marsh Dr
1960 South Meadow Marsh Drive, Lehi, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,013
2870 sqft
House- 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Approx. 2870 Sq. Ft.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
3166 West Desert Lily Drive
3166 Desert Lily Drive, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
Highlight Features: - Awesome Patio Space - Partially Fenced Yard - Fun Amenities! - Walk In Closets - Storage Space - Community Playground - Washer & Dryer Included - Central AC - Centrally Located - Updated Flooring - Unfinished Basement 3

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
771 East 500 South
771 E 500 S, American Fork, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1442 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
541 South 850 East
541 South 850 East, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1356 sqft
ADDITIONAL INFO: Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee) RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chappel Valley
1 Unit Available
903 W. 810 S.
903 West Lehi Ranch Road, Lehi, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1398 sqft
Beautiful home with a fenced yard! 3 bdrm/2 bath plus loft and office space in Lehi $1550/mth - 903 W. 810 S.
City Guide for Highland, UT

Did you know that Highland has been called home by some pretty outstanding residents? Some of the most notable include NBA player Thurl Bailey, Olympics COO Fraser Bullock, famous sculptor Blair Buswell, "Dancing with the Stars" standout Ashly DelGrosso, writer Brandon Mull, and Osmond Brother Jay Osmond. You'll have some great neighbors if you end up here!

One of Salt Lake City's nicest suburbs is Highland, once settled by immigrants from Scotland around 1870. The town is definitely a place where commuters rest their heads between trips to Salt Lake City to work or play. However, it's also a beautiful place with breathtaking topography and a wealth of community resources and amenities. If you're looking for somewhere to live that's both pretty and convenient, Highland should definitely be atop your list. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Highland, UT

Highland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

