3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:18 AM
153 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cottonwood Heights, UT
Brighton
18 Units Available
Pinnacle Highland Apartments
7673 S Highland Dr, Cottonwood Heights, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1318 sqft
Great location just minutes from Brighton High School, shopping and dining. Full kitchens, washer/dryer and patio/balcony. Community features two large swimming pools, a complete fitness center and BBQs.
1 Unit Available
8296 S Valiant Dr.
8296 Valiant Drive, Cottonwood Heights, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
8296 S Valiant Dr. Available 07/01/20 AMAZING TOWN HOUSE IN EAST COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS! - This is an amazing townhouse located in the foothills of east Cottonwood Heights, located on a dead end, with really cool finishes.
Butler West
1 Unit Available
1926 E Brighton Ridge Dr
1926 7325 South, Cottonwood Heights, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2224 sqft
This fantastic upper unit features a great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors! The rooms are spacious and let in tons of natural light, the bathrooms are full sized and tiled.
Results within 1 mile of Cottonwood Heights
South Union Fort
41 Units Available
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1270 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.
North Union Fort
54 Units Available
The Springs of Country Woods
6945 S Well Wood Rd, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1331 sqft
Urban apartment living featuring mountain views, private balconies or patios, and extra storage. Choose from five spacious floor plans, from studios up to three-bed, two-bath units.
Granite
1 Unit Available
3021 E. Little Cottonwood Rd.
3021 9600 South, Granite, UT
Beautiful Rambler at Little Cottonwood Canyon! - Set at the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon, this spacious and beautiful rambler surrounded by stunning views of the majestic Wasatch Mountains is ready for immediate move in! Features include an
Mountain Views
1 Unit Available
8489 S. Sun Valley Drive
8489 South Sun Valley Drive, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1788 sqft
Beautiful Updated Home in Sandy! - 8489 S Sun Valley Dr, Sandy, UT, 84093 - $2,150 / Per Month 3 Bedrooms, 2.
South Union Fort
1 Unit Available
822 E. Winter Pine Cove
822 E Winter Pine Cv, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1800 sqft
822 E. Winter Pine Cove Available 06/30/20 Modern Sandy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Home - A beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Sandy home located in a quiet newly develop neighborhood. Brand new home to rent. Large open floor plan. Large kitchen with a island.
Falcon Park
1 Unit Available
1528 E 8640 S
1528 8640 South, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1800 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bathroom Basement Apartment in Sandy - This is a great basement apartment that comes with a large kitchen and dining room area. The apartment comes with stove/oven, dishwasher, and fridge/freezer. $150 flat rate monthly utility fee.
Falcon Park
1 Unit Available
8710 S 1645 E
8710 1645 East, Salt Lake County, UT
8710 S 1645 E Available 08/01/20 Awesome Abode in Sensational Sandy! - This newly remodeled 4 bedroom 1.5 bath is such a gem! With an attached garage, huge fenced yard and stunning views this home will not stay available long.
North Union Fort
1 Unit Available
975 E Essex Court Way #4 6950 S
975 Essex Court Way, Midvale, UT
975 E Essex Court Way #4 6950 S Available 07/04/20 4 Bd 2 Bath Townhome Over 2100 sq ft - Upgrades Through-out. Spacious 4 Bedroom End Unit Townhome. Vaulted Ceilings with Skylights. 2 Patios. 2 Car Garage.
North Union Fort
1 Unit Available
679 East Villager Lane - 1
679 E Villager Ln, Midvale, UT
Cozy & spacious 4bed/3bath model home minutes from the best of Midvale's urban & suburban life! Please TEXT Sonia 801.903.
Mountain Views
1 Unit Available
8293 Valencia Cir.
8293 South Valencia Circle, Sandy, UT
Beautiful home located on the end of a cul-de-sac in highly desirable east Sandy neighborhood. Very clean 4 bedroom / 2 bath home with 1,920 sq. ft. New paint, new carpet, hardwood floors, 2 car garage with workshop and RV parking.
Falcon Park
1 Unit Available
1980 Ashridge Cir
1980 Ashridge Circle, Sandy, UT
Luxury home with detailed finishes. Located at the base of Little Cottonwood Canyon, near world class ski resorts, hiking, biking, fishing, golfing clubs. Close to downtown, airport and quick trip to Park City.
Historic Holladay
1 Unit Available
6064 S 2075 E
6064 2075 East, Holladay, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1219 sqft
This cute and cozy townhome features updated living spaces, a stove/oven, dishwasher, a refrigerator and covered parking spot. If you make this your home, you can enjoy plenty of amenities including, a pool, tennis courts, and a playground.
Results within 5 miles of Cottonwood Heights
Verified
Edgemont
36 Units Available
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1333 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
Midvale Park
43 Units Available
Brighton Place
135 W Plum Tree Ln, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1173 sqft
Luxurious amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and extra storage. Units offer walk-in closets, large bedrooms and patio. Community has pool, lounge and sundeck.
Murray North
17 Units Available
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1517 sqft
Property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with linen closets, private patios or balconies and individual heaters for hot water. On-site amenities include heated spa and pool year-round and guest parking. Near I-15 and Arrowhead Park.
Crescent White Willow
19 Units Available
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
Taylorsville East
69 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Spring Country
19 Units Available
Sandpiper
1492 Spring Ln, Holladay, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1252 sqft
Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours.
Sandy Civic Center
11 Units Available
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
Sandy Woods
50 Units Available
Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1320 sqft
Select units feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and butler pantry. Residents have access to pool and waterfall hot tub, fitness center and two clubhouses. Enjoy the outdoors with fire pit, playground and picnic area.
Midvale Park
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
