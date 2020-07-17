All apartments in Bluffdale
Find more places like 576 W Life Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bluffdale, UT
/
576 W Life Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

576 W Life Drive

576 West Life Drive · (801) 897-2265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bluffdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

576 West Life Drive, Bluffdale, UT 84065
Bluffdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 576 W Life Drive · Avail. now

$1,875

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2259 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Model Home 4 Bd 3.5 Ba Condo - Like New 4 Bd 3.5 Ba Condo. Was the Model Home with Lots of Upgrades. Multilevel Fully Finished Condo.

Main Floor: Living Area. Large Walk-in Closet. Entrance to 2 Car Garage.

Basement: Private Bedroom with 3/4 Bath and Walk-in Closet or can be Another Family Room. Furnace Area/Storage.

Second Level: Spacious Family Room with Walk-out Balcony. Open Kitchen with High End Appliances, Granite Counters, Lots of Cabinet Space and Counters and Pantry. Counter has area for Bar Stools. Attached Dining Area. 1/2 Bath.

Upper Level: Large Master Suite with Walk-in Closet, Private Full Bath. 2 More Bedrooms. Full Bath and Laundry Area.

Rent $1875 Deposit $1875 Tenant Pays All Utilities. Owner Pays HOA Fee.

FOR SHOWINGS CALL BRAD 801-837-3732 OR MARIE 801-520-1653 OR VISIT US AT MMPROPERTIESSLC.COM TO APPLY ONLINE.

*ANY AND ALL QUESTIONS REGARDING THE APPLICATION QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE MADE THROUGH OUR OFFICE. THE QUALIFICATION PROCESS INVOLVES MANY ASPECTS. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE PRIOR TO APPLYING.

M&M Properties SLC 9205 S State St, Sandy, UT 84070
Ofc 801-897-2265 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm Sat-Sun CLOSED

(RLNE5872883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 576 W Life Drive have any available units?
576 W Life Drive has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 576 W Life Drive have?
Some of 576 W Life Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 576 W Life Drive currently offering any rent specials?
576 W Life Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 576 W Life Drive pet-friendly?
No, 576 W Life Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bluffdale.
Does 576 W Life Drive offer parking?
Yes, 576 W Life Drive offers parking.
Does 576 W Life Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 576 W Life Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 576 W Life Drive have a pool?
No, 576 W Life Drive does not have a pool.
Does 576 W Life Drive have accessible units?
No, 576 W Life Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 576 W Life Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 576 W Life Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 576 W Life Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 576 W Life Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 576 W Life Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rockwell Village
15228 South Old Port Way
Bluffdale, UT 84065

Similar Pages

Bluffdale 3 BedroomsBluffdale Apartments with Balconies
Bluffdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBluffdale Apartments with Parking
Bluffdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTLayton, UT
Ogden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTSyracuse, UTEagle Mountain, UT
Kearns, UTSummit Park, UTProvo, UTClearfield, UTPark City, UTSpanish Fork, UTKaysville, UTSnyderville, UTSouth Ogden, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeBrigham Young University-Provo
Davis Technical CollegeLDS Business College
University of Utah
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity