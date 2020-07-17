576 W Life Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Model Home 4 Bd 3.5 Ba Condo - Like New 4 Bd 3.5 Ba Condo. Was the Model Home with Lots of Upgrades. Multilevel Fully Finished Condo.



Main Floor: Living Area. Large Walk-in Closet. Entrance to 2 Car Garage.



Basement: Private Bedroom with 3/4 Bath and Walk-in Closet or can be Another Family Room. Furnace Area/Storage.



Second Level: Spacious Family Room with Walk-out Balcony. Open Kitchen with High End Appliances, Granite Counters, Lots of Cabinet Space and Counters and Pantry. Counter has area for Bar Stools. Attached Dining Area. 1/2 Bath.



Upper Level: Large Master Suite with Walk-in Closet, Private Full Bath. 2 More Bedrooms. Full Bath and Laundry Area.



Rent $1875 Deposit $1875 Tenant Pays All Utilities. Owner Pays HOA Fee.



