/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:18 AM
103 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wylie, TX
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd, Wylie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Oaks Apartments in Wylie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:20pm
17 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,782
1272 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
60 Units Available
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way, Wylie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1313 sqft
Style, substance, and comfortability are the pillars of quality living at Seventy8 and Westgate. Our extraordinary Wylie apartments are located at the intersection of Interstate 78 and S.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
$
14 Units Available
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St, Wylie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1520 sqft
The Parc at Wylie can provide you with more than just your home. Our beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments offers spacious walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars, lofty nine foot ceilings, and washers & dryers in the units.
Results within 1 mile of Wylie
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
31 Units Available
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln, Sachse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1475 sqft
Modern living near SR-78. Granite counters and designer kitchens. Walk-in closets. Community features clubhouse, game room and pool. Residents enjoy concierge service. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 97
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
13 Units Available
Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr, Sachse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1193 sqft
Discover Woodbridge Villas, the best kept secret in luxury apartments in Sachse, TX and newest addition to the Dayrise Residential family.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8277 Private Road 5397
8277 Private Road 5397, Collin County, TX
Wow!!! This exceptional home on about 3 acres with open concept floorplan, stunning pool and huge barn that has been completely updated all throughout. Granite & stainless kitchen island with walk-in butlers pantry. Split bedrooms with a gameroom.
Results within 5 miles of Wylie
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
31 Units Available
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1379 sqft
Fitness center with cardio theater, free weights, spinning room. Luxury pool with lap lanes. Cabanas with cushioned lounge chairs. Generous in-home storage, with options like kitchen pantries and off-balcony storage in addition to walk-in closets with every floor plan.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
Briarwood
9 Units Available
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1738 sqft
Close to Bob Woodruff Park, Colin County Community College and Walmart. Spacious townhome apartments including washer and dryer connections, covered parking and private fenced backyards.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
59 Units Available
The Mansions at Spring Creek
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1408 sqft
Numerous amenities including community events, gourmet coffee bars, concierge service and outdoor entertainment space. Located minutes from Spring Creek Forest Preserve. Eco-friendly, no-smoking environment. Spacious interiors.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
37 Units Available
The Towers at Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1550 sqft
Luxury living minutes from Downtown Rockwall. Beautiful craftsmanship throughout. A private indoor tanning facility, cyber lounge, multi-level parking and community events. Spacious interiors with resort-style amenities.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
34 Units Available
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1532 sqft
Located just off Interstate 90 for each access to Downtown Dallas. Modern apartment community boasting 140 acres of green space. On-site wellness center, social room, coffee bar and swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
74 Units Available
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
2024 sqft
Attractive apartment community featuring courtyards with foundations. Situated within walking distance of Firewheel Town Center. Amenities include hardwood-style floors, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with sundeck and fitness studio available on-site.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
39 Units Available
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,221
1833 sqft
This brand new luxury community offers stainless steel appliances and crown molding in their 16 different floor plans. Firewheel Town Center is minutes away. The pet-friendly community offers a rooftop pool and valet dry cleaning.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
27 Units Available
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court, Rowlett, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1591 sqft
Offering a series of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, this apartment complex provides amenities like granite countertops, ceiling fans, 2" faux wood blinds, and more. Select units offer islands and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated April 8 at 12:16am
239 Units Available
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln, Rowlett, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1440 sqft
The brand-new Harmony Luxury Apartments offers an elevated way of living. Located in Rowlett, Texas on the George Bush Turnpike, Harmony delivers open and spacious one-, two,-, and three- bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
504 E Hazelwood Street
504 E Hazelwood St, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1380 sqft
Upgraded 2018 built apartment units that has quality features that other neighboring apartment Units don't - Superior kitchen and Bath cabinets,Stainless steel appliance. Situated on a quite street in the heart of Princeton.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
9085 Tumble Weed Trail
9085 Tumblewood Trail, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1376 sqft
It is newly remodel one story house for rent, must see, you will not disappoint.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
322 Kerens St
322 Kerens Street, Nevada, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1268 sqft
*******Available for immediate move in.****** Seeking a home with an option to purchase? This home is offered for lease or sale.
Results within 10 miles of Wylie
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Crowley Park
23 Units Available
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1214 sqft
Located close to freeways US 75 and 190 as well as UT, shopping malls and restaurants. Full-size W/D connections, private patios/balconies and huge tubs. Media room, cafe and swimming pool on premises.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:48pm
38 Units Available
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1274 sqft
Just minutes from the Firewheel Town Center area. On-site fitness facility, pet play area, two pools and a business center. Garages provided. Homes offer spacious layouts, washer and dryer connections, and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67, Mesquite, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1256 sqft
Mission Fairways has spacious 1 to 3-bedroom apartments for your growing family or busy lifestyle. Their modern amenities and well-maintained units, with patios and on-site laundry, will offer daily comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd, Garland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1095 sqft
Cozy interior amenities include in-home fireplaces, custom accent wall, fully-equipped kitchens, and spacious layouts. Relax at home with two swimming pools, a dog park, and 24-hour laundry facility.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd, Rockwall, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1582 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer-dryer hookups. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, barbecue station and fitness center. Close to I-30. Near Lake Ray Hubbard.
Similar Pages
Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWylie 3 BedroomsWylie Accessible ApartmentsWylie Apartments with Balcony
Wylie Apartments with GarageWylie Apartments with GymWylie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWylie Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWylie Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX