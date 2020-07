911 Cedar Creek Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

THIS FABULOUS, CLEAN 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2-CAR GARAGE HOME IS LOCATED IN THE HIGHLY DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF CREEK HOLLOW IN WYLIE. HOME FEATURES HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS, ALL WOOD FLOORS, TILES IN BATHROOMS, DESIGNER WINDOW COVERINGS, AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH FAMILY ROOM, KITCHEN & DINING AREA FORMING A LARGE SPACE PERFECT TO ENTERTAIN FAMILY & FRIENDS. ENTIRE HOUSE HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEUTRAL COLORS. NEW HVAC SYSTEM RECENTLY INSTALLED. EXCELLENT WYLIE ISD! BIRMINGHAM ELEM SCHOOL IS 1 MILE, OTHER SCHOOLS FOR THIS SUBDIVISION ARE LESS THAN 2 MILES AWAY! THIS PROPERTY IS NICELY LOCATED JUST MINUTES FROM FM 544, HWY 78, GEORGE BUSH TURNPIKE, FIREWHEEL TOWN CENTER, NEARBY WALKING TRAILS, SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS.