Wylie, TX
441 Fleming Street
441 Fleming Street

441 Fleming Street · No Longer Available
Location

441 Fleming Street, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single story with an open concept. Home features recently updated laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen features updated granite counters and lots of storage space. Master suite features elevated ceilings and a large attached bathroom with spacious closet. Both secondary bedrooms feature large walk in closets and lots of natural light. Walking distance to highly rated schools, including McMillan Jr. and Birmingham Elementary. Close to dining, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 Fleming Street have any available units?
441 Fleming Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 441 Fleming Street have?
Some of 441 Fleming Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 Fleming Street currently offering any rent specials?
441 Fleming Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 Fleming Street pet-friendly?
No, 441 Fleming Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 441 Fleming Street offer parking?
Yes, 441 Fleming Street offers parking.
Does 441 Fleming Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 Fleming Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 Fleming Street have a pool?
No, 441 Fleming Street does not have a pool.
Does 441 Fleming Street have accessible units?
No, 441 Fleming Street does not have accessible units.
Does 441 Fleming Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 Fleming Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 441 Fleming Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 441 Fleming Street does not have units with air conditioning.

