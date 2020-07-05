441 Fleming Street

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single story with an open concept. Home features recently updated laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen features updated granite counters and lots of storage space. Master suite features elevated ceilings and a large attached bathroom with spacious closet. Both secondary bedrooms feature large walk in closets and lots of natural light. Walking distance to highly rated schools, including McMillan Jr. and Birmingham Elementary. Close to dining, shopping and entertainment.