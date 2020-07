405 W Jefferson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

THIS ADORABLE, CLEAN 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2-CAR GARAGE HOME IS LOCATED IN WELL ESTABLISHED COMMUNITY OF RUSTIC OAKS IN WYLIE. HOME FEATURES LAMINATE FLOORS & CERAMIC TILES: NO CARPETS, AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH FAMILY ROOM, KITCHEN & DINING AREA FORMING ONE SPACE PERFECT TO ENTERTAIN FAMILY & FRIENDS. GREAT OUTDOOR LIVING SPACE THAT FEATURES COVERED PATIO & LARGE BACKYARD. HOUSE HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED. EXCELLENT WYLIE ISD! BIRMINGHAM ELEM SCHOOL IS A SHORT WALK, CLOSE PROXIMITY TO DAY CARES, OTHER SCHOOLS FOR THIS SUBDIVISION ARE CLOSE BY TOO! HOUSE IS NICELY LOCATED JUST MINUTES FROM FM 544, HWY 78, GEORGE BUSH TURNPIKE, FIREWHEEL TOWN CENTER, NEARBY WALKING TRAILS, CHARMING DOWNTOWN SQUARE, SHOPPING AND EATERIES.