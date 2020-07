3506 EVERGLADE Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Beautiful 4 BR+3 CAR GAR+GAME ROOM in Sage Creek near Comm pool, park& elementary! WOOD FLOORS in main living, study, master & game room* GRANITE in both BATHS* Gorgeous island kitchen with GRANITE, gas cook top, BI oven & MW-open to dining & large living area with vaulted ceiling, FP & windows to back* STUDY with skylight-or 2nd DINING area* PRIVATE MASTER SUITE has bay window & hi ceiling- Bath with GRANITE, hi-low sinks, separate tub& shower, large WI closet* 3 MORE BRS down* GAME-MEDIA room up* OVERSIZED CUL-DE-SAC LOT, very nice COV PATIO, BIG BACKYARD + storage building. NO PETS OR SMOKERS* TAR APPLICATION & $50 APP FEE REQ'D FOR ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 YR-WE WRITE LEASE* SEE PRIVATE REMARKS!