Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious high ceiling split bedroom floor plan with new laminated wood floor through whole house, with tiles for wet area.. Large kitchen with over-sized skylight, double pantries, and huge breakfast bar overlooking sunny breakfast and family rooms with walls of windows. Large front and back yard with landscape and recent fence. Community pool, pond, jogging trails, ball fields and more. Close to shopping, dining.