Amenities

dishwasher garage pool basketball court tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Cute Move in Ready Home with fresh interior paint and clean carpets. An extra Bonus room 15X10 nicely finished out next to breakfast area, not included in Tax sqft. Great Schools and walking distance to Grove Elementary school. Community Offers Full use of Facilities, Pool, Tennis Courts, Basket ball Courts & Jogging Paths. Great kids friendly community, very close to all the shopping and restaurants.