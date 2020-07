Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car attached garage, David Weekly home. Open Floor plan includes Formal Dining, Gourmet Kitchen with Maple Cabs, Center Island & Black Glass appliances. Kitchen opens to spacious family room, with WBFP. Large Master with separate tub and shower in MBath. Retreat area between 2 secondary bedrooms. Owner pays all HOA dues for you to enjoy community parks, playgrounds, pools and hike and bike trails in Woodbridge Golf Community. Pets are on a case by case basis.