Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very well cared for and move in ready 3 bedroom home with large yard. Granite countertops, separate flex space great for formal living, dining or play space. Split bedroom floorplan, great use of living space and tall ceilings makes home feel larger than it is. Sorry, no pets! Buyer or rep to confirm all specifics including schools.