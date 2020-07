Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool clubhouse fireplace

Gorgeous one story home in a move-in condition. Breath taking formal living and formal dining leads into an upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, tile, and back splash. Laminate flooring as well as tile in wet areas.

Master bedroom also has laminate floors. Smaller rooms have plush carpet.

Huge back yard with multiple flowerbeds.

Community offers a beautiful club house, walking trails, community pool, green belt and a park.