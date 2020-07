Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LARGE, SPACIOUS HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER WOODBRIDGE COMMUNITY. THIS HOME SITS ON A CORNER LOT AND FEATURES MANY UPGRADES THROUGHOUT. THERE IS AN OPEN LIVING AREA ON THE SECOND FLOOR THAT MAKES FOR A GREAT FLEX SPACE. THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG, COME SEE IT TODAY!