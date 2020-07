Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Great Opportunity for lease in Lakeside Estates 1. This Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath one story home, That features large open kitchen that opens up to the family room, spacious living areas and a separate dining room with a fireplace in family room. Close to shopping, restaurants! This a must see!!!