Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Settled on a corner lot, this 3bdrm, 2bath, 1.5 story impeccable home features a unique floor plan with arches opening up the Living Area to Kitchen. Master Bedroom is HUGE, includes a sitting area and walk-in closet. Walk right out to your back patio from your Master suite! Plenty of storage incl under the stairs! Wood-burning fireplace, a bonus loft, & peaceful view of wooded neighborhood park from your front door - this home will go fast!!