2135 Highland Drive

IMMACULATE 3 BD 2BA SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN COVETED WOODBRIDGE GOLF COMMUNITY

Immaculate 3 bed, 2 bath, single family home on a beautifully landscaped lot backing up to a lovely creek in the coveted Woodbridge golf community. Elegant interior is accentuated by large windows, decorative lights, and ceiling fans throughout. Huge living room with fireplace is perfect for entertaining. Eat-in kitchen with built-in cabinetry, custom-made island, and quartz countertops. Master suite features a luxurious master bath with dual sinks and extra-large, walk-in closet. Tenant has full access to all association amenities including: golf club, 5 swimming pools, 3 playgrounds, and numerous lakes and wooded trails