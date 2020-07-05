All apartments in Wylie
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
2135 Highland Drive
Last updated May 3 2020 at 8:24 AM

2135 Highland Drive

2135 Highlands Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2135 Highlands Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
IMMACULATE 3 BD 2BA SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN COVETED WOODBRIDGE GOLF COMMUNITY
Immaculate 3 bed, 2 bath, single family home on a beautifully landscaped lot backing up to a lovely creek in the coveted Woodbridge golf community. Elegant interior is accentuated by large windows, decorative lights, and ceiling fans throughout. Huge living room with fireplace is perfect for entertaining. Eat-in kitchen with built-in cabinetry, custom-made island, and quartz countertops. Master suite features a luxurious master bath with dual sinks and extra-large, walk-in closet. Tenant has full access to all association amenities including: golf club, 5 swimming pools, 3 playgrounds, and numerous lakes and wooded trails

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2135 Highland Drive have any available units?
2135 Highland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 2135 Highland Drive have?
Some of 2135 Highland Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2135 Highland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2135 Highland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 Highland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2135 Highland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 2135 Highland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2135 Highland Drive offers parking.
Does 2135 Highland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2135 Highland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 Highland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2135 Highland Drive has a pool.
Does 2135 Highland Drive have accessible units?
No, 2135 Highland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 Highland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2135 Highland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2135 Highland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2135 Highland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

