This beautiful DR Horton built duplex offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, living and dining rooms with a one car garage at rear of property. Neutral paint colors with tile in wet areas and carpeting in remaining areas. Centrally located with the playground next door and a greenbelt and pond across the street. Refrigerator, washer and dryer and lawn care provided by landlord.