210 Admiral Drive

Location, location location. This prestigious Sage Creek subdivision has one of the best highly rated schools and its a true upgrade galore. This gorgeous house has high ceiling and open concept living and kitchen with master downstairs. Upstairs has spacious 3 more bedrooms and another living area for entertainment or could be a game room. Fresh New paint, new fixtures throughout the entire house, new blinds, new baseboards, new toilets, new faucets new granite counter tops, flooring and so much more. This one is a must see!