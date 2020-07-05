All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 210 Admiral Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
210 Admiral Drive
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:23 AM

210 Admiral Drive

210 Admiral Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

210 Admiral Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Location, location location. This prestigious Sage Creek subdivision has one of the best highly rated schools and its a true upgrade galore. This gorgeous house has high ceiling and open concept living and kitchen with master downstairs. Upstairs has spacious 3 more bedrooms and another living area for entertainment or could be a game room. Fresh New paint, new fixtures throughout the entire house, new blinds, new baseboards, new toilets, new faucets new granite counter tops, flooring and so much more. This one is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Admiral Drive have any available units?
210 Admiral Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 210 Admiral Drive have?
Some of 210 Admiral Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Admiral Drive currently offering any rent specials?
210 Admiral Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Admiral Drive pet-friendly?
No, 210 Admiral Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 210 Admiral Drive offer parking?
Yes, 210 Admiral Drive offers parking.
Does 210 Admiral Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Admiral Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Admiral Drive have a pool?
No, 210 Admiral Drive does not have a pool.
Does 210 Admiral Drive have accessible units?
No, 210 Admiral Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Admiral Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Admiral Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Admiral Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Admiral Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District