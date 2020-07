Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Needing to find a short term lease? Here is your opportunity! No detail was spared on this newly built home. From the split bedrooms, to the over sized master closet, to the linen closet within the water closet...this home was built with modern living in mind. Enjoy family time at the expansive kitchen island and master that recipe utilizing your upgraded SS appliances. Get organized in your tucked away office nook and mudroom. This house even has as a sink in the laundry room!