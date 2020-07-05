1515 Windward Ln

Amenities
Two story home in Wylie, TX - Property Id: 56237
Very nice 2 story brick home in established Wylie neighborhood. Nice updates, two living area and master bed room downstair, open kitchen with lots of natural light, huge backyard with BOB privacy fence, covered patio and downstairs master with separate tub and shower & dual sinks, upstairs gameroom, etc...
4 bed, 2 and half bath. 2 living area downstairs. 1 game room upstairs.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/56237
Property Id 56237
(RLNE4918573)