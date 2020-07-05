All apartments in Wylie
1515 Windward Ln
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:05 AM

1515 Windward Ln

1515 Windward Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Windward Lane, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two story home in Wylie, TX - Property Id: 56237

Very nice 2 story brick home in established Wylie neighborhood. Nice updates, two living area and master bed room downstair, open kitchen with lots of natural light, huge backyard with BOB privacy fence, covered patio and downstairs master with separate tub and shower & dual sinks, upstairs gameroom, etc...

4 bed, 2 and half bath. 2 living area downstairs. 1 game room upstairs.
Property Id 56237

(RLNE4918573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

