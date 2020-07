Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground garage internet access

YOU WILL LOVE THIS HOUSE FOR SURE !! Freshly painted. New flooring. Huge backyard features playground equipment and trampoline with board on board fence. Master down with garden tub, shower, large walk in closet, dual sinks. Corner lot. 3 bedrooms upstairs with large game room. Wifi capable thermostat,attic insulation and attic door insulation cover. Close to parks, Lake Lavon, excellent schools. Buyer or Buyers agent should personally verify the ISD and the dimensions of the rooms.