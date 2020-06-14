Apartment List
TX
windcrest
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 PM

178 Apartments for rent in Windcrest, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Windcrest renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Windcrest
1 Unit Available
6207 Meadow Grove
6207 Meadow Grove, Windcrest, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2457 sqft
Incredible floor plan. Large master suite with fireplace. Large family room with vaulted ceiling, built-ins and fireplace. Lots of windows. Island kitchen, double ovens & butler's pantry & walk in pantry. Large entry.
Results within 1 mile of Windcrest
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Park Village
10 Units Available
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$884
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1177 sqft
Costa Biscaya Apartment Homes boast exceptional designs, style and living all at reasonable rents! Located on the northeast side of San Antonio, this charming neighborhood features spacious apartment homes and outstanding amenities for everyday
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Rosillo Creek Apartments
5239 Eisenhauer Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
887 sqft
Rosillo Creek Apartments is located at 5239 Eisenhauer Rd., San Antonio, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Sun Gate
46 Units Available
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1214 sqft
Community has a resort-style pool, sun deck and hammocks. Located close to Wurzbach Parkway, shops and restaurants. Units feature distinctive flooring, countertop and cabinet finishes with unique design selections.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
General Kruger
1 Unit Available
210 Goodhue Avenue
210 Goodhue Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1161 sqft
Available 7/10/2020. 3 bed / 2 bath East Terrell Hills. This newly painted home features wooden floors, gas stove, washer/dryer connections, spacious rooms, covered outside room, and a large back yard. Near Fort Sam.
Results within 5 miles of Windcrest
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Greater Marymont
29 Units Available
Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1476 sqft
Spacious 1-4 bedroom apartments are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, pantry, bay windows, W/D hookups. Enjoy gated community with two pools, playground, walking trail, BBQ/grill areas, on-site laundry. Close to I-410, transit, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Oakwell Farms
75 Units Available
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
23 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
16 Units Available
Bungalow09
8446 Country Village St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
950 sqft
Recently renovated units have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Stay active in the fitness center or swimming pool ,or at the volleyball court. Located within walking distance of several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1364 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Oakwell Farms
13 Units Available
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1390 sqft
Right next to Harry Wurzbach Road and close to San Antonio Airport. Stylish homes include a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony or patio. Community offers a clubhouse, a pool with terrace, and a gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
29 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
$935
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,047
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1053 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
3 Units Available
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
716 sqft
Recently renovated with updated appliances and kitchens. Available fully furnished. Minutes from I-35, North Star Mall, and Tanger Outlets. Apartments feature balconies or patios. On-site fitness center, pool, and business center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
11 Units Available
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
Your secluded retreat in a garden setting- Oak Springs provides you with gently sloping courtyards, live oak trees, and a beautiful pool area where you can completely relax when you come home.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Terrell Heights
22 Units Available
Blue Vine
6900 N Vandiver Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Ideally located near Fort Sam Houston. Quiet apartment community with an on-site swimming pool, sundeck and laundry. Free covered car parking and package receiving services available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
$
Village North
7 Units Available
Alamo Park
2355 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated. This gated community offers pools, spacious closets, a sand volleyball court, designer paint schemes and full-size washer/dryer connections. Off Austin Highway, just inside the loop in Northeast San Antonio.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Skyline Park
24 Units Available
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1320 sqft
Say hello to The Salado at Red Berry, brand new luxe apartment homes located on the grounds of the legendary and historic Red Berry Estate in San Antonio. Sophisticated interiors. Resort-inspired amenities. Amazing lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
27 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1161 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hills of Park North
25 Units Available
Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$756
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
868 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, basketball court, clubhouse. Easy access to Wurzbach Pkwy, I-35, public transit, shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Converse
19 Units Available
Waterford Park
9205 FM 78, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,296
1150 sqft
Experience luxurious, resort-style living at Waterford Park Apartments in Converse, Texas.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
19 Units Available
Newport Apartments
3800 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$748
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1270 sqft
Luxury apartments located just minutes from Fort Sam Houston, Randolf Air Force Base and the airport. Community has a business center and pool. Units feature balconies, dining areas and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Rock Canyon Apartments
3902 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$728
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
966 sqft
Community features a lagoon-style pool with WiFi access, controlled entry gates and a clubhouse. Apartments have fully-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets and natural light. Located close to public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Terrell Heights
24 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
958 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
54 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Windcrest, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Windcrest renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

