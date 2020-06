Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely one story garden home available for lease. This home backs up to a fishing pond and walking trail. Come see this beautiful hidden gem of a neighborhood, quiet and serene. This property has really nice shade trees in the front and back. It has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a two car garage, located on a .11 acre lot, so it will be virtually maintenance free. In the back, it has a large covered patio, along with a nice shaded outdoor space perfect for outdoor entertaining.