Home
/
Windcrest, TX
/
5641 Walzem Rd
Last updated March 19 2020 at 12:12 PM

5641 Walzem Rd

5641 Walzem Road · No Longer Available
Location

5641 Walzem Road, Windcrest, TX 78218
Windcrest

Amenities

garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Duplex with "Charma and Carisma!" With a little TLC this home has Character. Easy access to IH 35, shopping and all schools. This is a Duplex and located in the City of Windcrest. For an extra fee, Windcrest has a private pool, tennis and a nine hole golf course. Play ground and sports courts are available to the public. Please note this is a 1969 built home and the owner is not prepared to make this a 2020 new palace. Square Feet is not correct in the MLS, the tax records includes both duplexes as one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5641 Walzem Rd have any available units?
5641 Walzem Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Windcrest, TX.
What amenities does 5641 Walzem Rd have?
Some of 5641 Walzem Rd's amenities include garage, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5641 Walzem Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5641 Walzem Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5641 Walzem Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5641 Walzem Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Windcrest.
Does 5641 Walzem Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5641 Walzem Rd offers parking.
Does 5641 Walzem Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5641 Walzem Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5641 Walzem Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5641 Walzem Rd has a pool.
Does 5641 Walzem Rd have accessible units?
No, 5641 Walzem Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5641 Walzem Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5641 Walzem Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5641 Walzem Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5641 Walzem Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

