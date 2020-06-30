5641 Walzem Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Duplex with "Charma and Carisma!" With a little TLC this home has Character. Easy access to IH 35, shopping and all schools. This is a Duplex and located in the City of Windcrest. For an extra fee, Windcrest has a private pool, tennis and a nine hole golf course. Play ground and sports courts are available to the public. Please note this is a 1969 built home and the owner is not prepared to make this a 2020 new palace. Square Feet is not correct in the MLS, the tax records includes both duplexes as one.