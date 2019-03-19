All apartments in Wilmer
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

712 Dewberry Street

712 Dewberry Street · No Longer Available
Location

712 Dewberry Street, Wilmer, TX 75172

Amenities

This pet-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home is located just 15 miles southeast of Dallas in the small town of Wilmer. This 1,552 square foot home includes a 2-car garage, central heat/air, ceiling fans, W/D connections and appliances. The home offers a nice location with easy access to I 45. For your shopping and grocery needs, take a short drive over to Lancaster, just 5 miles away. There you'll find Walmart Supercenter, Kroger, Fiesta Mart, Family Dollar and much more.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

