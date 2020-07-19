All apartments in Williamson County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:00 PM

104 San Matteo Street

104 San Matteo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

104 San Matteo Street, Williamson County, TX 78628

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN BY 08/15/2020. Fabulous 4-bed/ 2.5-bath in beautiful Rancho Sienna! This amazing floorplan features a Great Room with 2-story ceiling and stone fireplace, downstairs Master Suite with dual-sink vanity and separate shower/tub as well as an upper Bonus Room and formal Dining Room that could be used as an office. The spacious kitchen boasts granite counters with tile backsplash, center island, refrigerator, built-in oven/microwave and large walk-in pantry. Enjoy the community pool, fitness center, sports courts and more. Pet friendly, dogs only, under 35lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 San Matteo Street have any available units?
104 San Matteo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williamson County, TX.
What amenities does 104 San Matteo Street have?
Some of 104 San Matteo Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 San Matteo Street currently offering any rent specials?
104 San Matteo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 San Matteo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 San Matteo Street is pet friendly.
Does 104 San Matteo Street offer parking?
Yes, 104 San Matteo Street offers parking.
Does 104 San Matteo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 San Matteo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 San Matteo Street have a pool?
Yes, 104 San Matteo Street has a pool.
Does 104 San Matteo Street have accessible units?
No, 104 San Matteo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 104 San Matteo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 San Matteo Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 San Matteo Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 104 San Matteo Street has units with air conditioning.
