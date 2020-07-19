104 San Matteo Street

Amenities
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN BY 08/15/2020. Fabulous 4-bed/ 2.5-bath in beautiful Rancho Sienna! This amazing floorplan features a Great Room with 2-story ceiling and stone fireplace, downstairs Master Suite with dual-sink vanity and separate shower/tub as well as an upper Bonus Room and formal Dining Room that could be used as an office. The spacious kitchen boasts granite counters with tile backsplash, center island, refrigerator, built-in oven/microwave and large walk-in pantry. Enjoy the community pool, fitness center, sports courts and more. Pet friendly, dogs only, under 35lbs.