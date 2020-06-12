/
2 bedroom apartments
103 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in White Settlement, TX
36 Units Available
Oak View
1300 N Jim Wright Fwy, White Settlement, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1076 sqft
Welcome to Oak View Apartments, your resource for modern and stylish apartment living in White Settlement, Texas. Our apartment community offers everything you need to feel comfortable and at home.
Sunset Gardens
21 Units Available
The Creek
7924 Emerald Crest Dr, White Settlement, TX
2 Bedrooms
$819
615 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with a courtyard, pool and clubhouse convenient to I-30. Units come with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and patio or balcony. Near shopping, dining and entertainment.
22 Units Available
Village of Hawks Creek
101 N Roaring Springs Rd, Westworth Village, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1233 sqft
Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments in Westworth, TX. In-unit features include hardwood floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry, parking and state-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly. Just off Westwood Blvd.
28 Units Available
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$920
1032 sqft
Welcome to Normandale Place Apartments and Emerald Hills, the premier apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! When you reside in our community, you will experience a peaceful, neighborly environment in close proximity to everything you need.
Constellation Ranch
41 Units Available
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1079 sqft
Cozy apartments near I-820. Homes feature ceiling fans, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Enjoy a fitness center, shuffleboard, billiards table and dog park on-site. Within a short drive of picturesque Lake Worth.
South Lake Worth
40 Units Available
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1107 sqft
An amenity-rich community located just minutes from downtown Fort Worth. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, two pools and an outdoor poolside fireplace. Homes include elegant upgrades, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.
Western Hills North
16 Units Available
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
919 sqft
2900 Broadmoor is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, three, and four bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
Riverbend Trinity Trails
35 Units Available
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1332 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a laid-back vibe. Community amenities include pool, lazy river, and fire pit. Conveniently located with easy access to Highway 183 and West 7th.
City View
42 Units Available
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
969 sqft
Residents can stay in shape at this community's fitness center and indoor racquetball court. The property's location near I-20 put various shopping and entertainment options nearby. Units feature walk-in closets and updated flooring.
City View
25 Units Available
Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1087 sqft
Discover a European-inspired lifestyle right in the heart of Texas at Siena Apartments. Located in Southwest Fort Worth, our luxurious apartments feature Spanish-tile roofing, modern interiors and several amenities you won't find anywhere else.
Benbrook Lakeside
82 Units Available
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street, Benbrook, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1153 sqft
Aura Benbrook will be a 301-unit, Class A development located in Benbrook, a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas.
River Park
29 Units Available
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1018 sqft
A charming apartment community near Fort Worth Water Gardens and 15 minutes from the downtown area. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, and relaxing hot tub. Updated interiors with modern furnishings.
45 Units Available
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1254 sqft
Awesome location on the beautiful Trinity Trails and close to University Park Village shopping and dining. Large floor plans with hardwood floors and gorgeous granite countertops. Community has 24-hour fitness center and huge swimming pool.
Western Hills
15 Units Available
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
992 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with a French Quarter flair. Wood floors, large closets and fireplaces warm these upscale homes. Enjoy jogging trails, pool, fitness center and relax in the Java Lounge.
Ridgmar
20 Units Available
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1079 sqft
Located right in the heart of Fort Worth close to I-30 for easy commuting to downtown and nearby medical facilities. Community features billiards, foosball, resort-style pools and unique floor plans.
14 Units Available
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1004 sqft
Monticello Crossroads introduces a fresh approach to apartment living. If you're looking for a quality lifestyle in Ft.
Westpark Estates
21 Units Available
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr, Benbrook, TX
2 Bedrooms
$986
944 sqft
The newly renovated apartments in the Heights of Benbrook are the perfect place to call home. You can live an active lifestyle in the lap of luxury, with super-large closets and open floor plans.
Cultural District
44 Units Available
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1260 sqft
Designer touches are found throughout these upscale lofts in downtown Fort Worth, including hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of closet space. Relax at the yoga studio and movie tavern.
Sunset Heights South
20 Units Available
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1145 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-30 and Chisholm Trail Parkway. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and landscaped courtyards with outdoor grills.
42 Units Available
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
999 sqft
Nestled in a planned community, these luxury apartments are a respite from the outside world. Putting green, playing courts and gym available. Near historic downtown Fort Worth.
Shady Oaks Manor
5 Units Available
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1085 sqft
Located just off 820 with views of Lake Worth. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with chef kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, faux-wood flooring and giant closets.
32 Units Available
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1266 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Linwood
14 Units Available
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1221 sqft
Luxury apartments in Fort Worth designed for those seeking a relaxed and sophisticated experience with close proximity to the West 7th neighborhood.
43 Units Available
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1160 sqft
Luxury community has bark park, clubhouse, and state of the art fitness center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Excellent location in Fort Worth by the Trinity Trail.
