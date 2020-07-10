All apartments in White Settlement
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:37 PM

9321 Jason Ct.

9321 Jason Court · No Longer Available
Location

9321 Jason Court, White Settlement, TX 76108
Sunview

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
bathtub
range
This adorable 3-2-2 home is just waiting for you! The open concept home also has a split bedroom floor plan giving you a large master bedroom & bath with a garden tub and separate shower. The eat in kitchen has two windows above the sink, making it light and bright and an island for extra counter space. Wood laminate floors throughout! Fully fenced back yard! Easy access to I-30 and 820.

$50 Non Refundable App Fee per Adult 18 and Older
$235 One Time Admin Fee
$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per Pet/ 2 Pet Max

Amenities: Microwave, Stove, Dishwasher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9321 Jason Ct. have any available units?
9321 Jason Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 9321 Jason Ct. have?
Some of 9321 Jason Ct.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9321 Jason Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
9321 Jason Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9321 Jason Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9321 Jason Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 9321 Jason Ct. offer parking?
No, 9321 Jason Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 9321 Jason Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9321 Jason Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9321 Jason Ct. have a pool?
No, 9321 Jason Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 9321 Jason Ct. have accessible units?
No, 9321 Jason Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 9321 Jason Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9321 Jason Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 9321 Jason Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9321 Jason Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

