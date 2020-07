Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This HOME is in a Fantastic location. This adorable home is located on a corner lot and it has been updated with NEW kitchen cabinets, GRANITE counters, NEW carpeting and laminate flooring throughout the house. This will not last long. This home is conveniently located just blocks from Lockhead Martin, with easy access to I 820 and I 30.