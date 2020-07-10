All apartments in White Settlement
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

8848 Kate St

8848 Kate Street · No Longer Available
Location

8848 Kate Street, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cozy 3 Bedroom Home in White Settlement - Cozy 3 bedroom on oversized lot not lacking any charm. Beautiful dark laminate wood floors greet you at the front door, and continue throughout the home. Open kitchen boasts a modern look, offering white cabinets accented by dark granite counter tops and black appliances. Spacious dining area sits just off the kitchen. 2 car garage, plus 2 additional covered parking spaces. Washer and dryer included. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your private tour today!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com.

(RLNE4660711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8848 Kate St have any available units?
8848 Kate St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 8848 Kate St have?
Some of 8848 Kate St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8848 Kate St currently offering any rent specials?
8848 Kate St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8848 Kate St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8848 Kate St is pet friendly.
Does 8848 Kate St offer parking?
Yes, 8848 Kate St offers parking.
Does 8848 Kate St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8848 Kate St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8848 Kate St have a pool?
No, 8848 Kate St does not have a pool.
Does 8848 Kate St have accessible units?
No, 8848 Kate St does not have accessible units.
Does 8848 Kate St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8848 Kate St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8848 Kate St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8848 Kate St does not have units with air conditioning.

