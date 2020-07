Amenities

3 bedroom, 1 bath home for lease in White Settlement. Home is situated on a corner lot, has split bedrooms, living and dining area and large chain link fenced yard with open parking in the front of the property.

Tenant pays all utilities. Application fee is $35 per applicant and occupants over the age of 18.

One year lease term. First months rent due upon move in and security deposit is due upon application approval.



Tenant to verify schools. Square footage is based on tax records.