8413 Downe Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets oven

Beautiful home built on spacious lot. Experience the concept as you enter the foyer that expands into huge living, dining, kitchen area. The kitchen has lots of cabinets, huge granite island with storage, SS appliances & lots of counter space. Enjoy entertaining with the open concept. The floor plan gives privacy to each bedroom in separate wings. Huge master suite with dual sinks, walk in shower & spacious walk in closet. Design details are apparent everywhere in the tile work. 10 ft. ceilings. Lg. back yard with covered porch. Open view to private school soccer fields behind. Terrific location that gives easy access to highly ranked schools, shopping & highways. Don't miss out.