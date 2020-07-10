All apartments in White Settlement
White Settlement, TX
8413 Downe Drive
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:27 PM

8413 Downe Drive

8413 Downe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8413 Downe Drive, White Settlement, TX 76108
Meadow Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home built on spacious lot. Experience the concept as you enter the foyer that expands into huge living, dining, kitchen area. The kitchen has lots of cabinets, huge granite island with storage, SS appliances & lots of counter space. Enjoy entertaining with the open concept. The floor plan gives privacy to each bedroom in separate wings. Huge master suite with dual sinks, walk in shower & spacious walk in closet. Design details are apparent everywhere in the tile work. 10 ft. ceilings. Lg. back yard with covered porch. Open view to private school soccer fields behind. Terrific location that gives easy access to highly ranked schools, shopping & highways. Don't miss out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8413 Downe Drive have any available units?
8413 Downe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 8413 Downe Drive have?
Some of 8413 Downe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8413 Downe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8413 Downe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8413 Downe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8413 Downe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 8413 Downe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8413 Downe Drive offers parking.
Does 8413 Downe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8413 Downe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8413 Downe Drive have a pool?
No, 8413 Downe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8413 Downe Drive have accessible units?
No, 8413 Downe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8413 Downe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8413 Downe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8413 Downe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8413 Downe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

